Justin Fields is facing an uncertain future, but that is not stopping him from firing one last shot at some rivals.

The Chicago Bears were eliminated from playoff contention when the Green Bay Packers won at the Minnesota Vikings last Sunday. This has only exacerbated the issue of whether they will replace their embattled quarterback in the upcoming draft or continue building around him.

However, he and the team still have a mission: prevent their Week 18 opponents from reaching the playoffs themselves. Fields began the psychological war in his Wednesday media conference:

"I know their fans are going to be loud 'cause there's not much to do in Green Bay except watch football. It's going to be a great environment for us to play in. Hopefully, we have a great game and get the dub on Sunday."

Cheeseheads everywhere could not help but be amused by his comments:

Justin Fields gets support from teammates as Bears face crucial crossroads with QB

Is the Justin Fields era soon to end?

Holders of the first overall pick of 2024, the Bears have a plethora of options in this regard:

Drafting a new quarterback to replace Fields

Adding another offensive weapon (running back, wide receiver, or even tight end) for him to feed to

Adding another lineman who can both protect him from pass rushes and create space for rushers

Bolster the defense

However, if his teammates are to be asked, they would rather their quarterback stay. Wide receiver DJ Moore said:

"I've said it before I'm going to keep saying it: What makes him not the quarterback?”

Even the defensive players want Fields to stay. Defensive end Montez Sweat, who joined via a midseason trade from the Washington Commanders, praised his elite-level dynamism:

“You see he makes plays like the Lamar Jacksons, the Patrick Mahomes and guys don’t really hype it up like they would with other quarterbacks. But he is one of them and I’m glad he’s on my side.”

Meanwhile, veteran safety Eddie Jackson recalled some words he had told his teammate:

‘You are a magician.’

The Bears' game against the Packers begins at 4:25 PM ET on CBS.