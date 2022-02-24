Packers GM Brian Gutekunst admits franchise could potentially lose both Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams in offseason

Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was speaking with the media Wednesday afternoon and had plenty of questions to answer. Of course, the main topic of conversation was star quarterback Aaron Rodgers: Is he coming back, retiring, or being traded?

As it stands, no one, not even Rodgers himself, seems to know the answer to that question at the moment.

Then there is the status of Davante Adams, who is without a contract. The top rumored scenario is for the team to use the franchise tag. However, that comes with a hefty $19 million price tag and the team may not want to apply that until they figure out the quarterback situation.

Fans are hoping everyone stays in Green Bay and chases a Super Bowl. But Gutekunst did acknowledge the possibility that both could be gone in 2022 and explained what would happen if that were the case.

"We're going to field a competitive team regardless. ... We're the Green Bay Packers. We may have to do things different ways if those hypotheticals come into play," Gutekunst said.

Of course, one should take whatever the Packers GM says with a grain of salt, as he wouldn't openly say that the team will suck if they lose their stars this offseason. However, fans will still be holding out hope that this doesn't become a reality, or one imagines that the outlook for 2022 will be quite bleak.

The next steps for Gutekunst and the Packers

Green Bay Packers Introduce Matt LaFleur - Press Conference

So what is next for the organization? Many think the obvious move now would be to place the franchise tag on Adams before the March 8 deadline. That may ultimately determine what Rodgers decides to do. The tricky thing is that the team may not want to use the tag on their star receiver if their franchise quarterback doesn't want to return.

A good course of action would be to keep Rodgers in the loop and demand some sort of concrete answer from him about his plans. The new league year begins in mid-March and that is when all the chaos ensues in terms of trades and signings.

Teams around the NFL have their eyes on Rodgers too, so the NFL world as we know it may be on hold until he makes a decision on his future.

Gutekunst is trying to ease the concerns of Packers fans at the moment. While he can say positive things about Green Bay's fighting spirit, the organization would look and feel much different without its two superstars in Rodgers and Adams.

