NFL Rumors: Packers yet to approach Davante Adams over contract extension

Packers wide receiver Davante Adams and the organization have yet to hold discussions regarding a possible extension.

With the period for franchise tagging players begining today and going until March 8, there is clearly no rush to get a deal done, and the star receiver could have the tag placed on him over the next couple of weeks.

It has been speculated that Adams' future depends solely on what Aaron Rodgers does with his playing future. Should Rodgers leave or retire, then his best weapon would likely follow suit.

No player wants to be franchise tagged as it is often seen as a sign that the organization does not value the player as they value themselves. Packers beat reporter Tom Silverstein, the Packers and Adams have had no communication since the season ended.

GBP Daily posted on their Twitter account:

"Per @TomSilverstein, the Packers and Davante Adams have had no discussions since the season ended about his future moving forward. March 8th is the deadline for the franchise tag, if the Packers decide to go that route."

Will Davante Adams remain with Green Bay?

For Packers fans, they sure hope so. Regarded as one of, if not the best receivers in football alongside Cooper Kupp, the 29-year-old has been a dominant force with Rodgers as his quarterback. The pair have such a good connection that they have become nearly unstoppable.

One thing that could easily stop the five-time Pro Bowler from re-signing with Green Bay is the organization's salary cap issues. Currently $53,610,970 over the cap for next season, which is the second worst in the league, getting a new deal for the 29-year-old who could command a serious salary could prove difficult.

With that in mind, should Rodgers stay, he would also command a huge salary, and if the pair where to stay, then it would likely mean that other stars on the team would have to move on.

Adams' last two seasons have been nothing short of incredible. In 2020, the 29-year-old amassed 1,374 receiving yards with 18 touchdowns. He has totaled 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns this season. He was a first-team All-Pro in both years as well as a Pro Powler, too.

The Packers will not want to lose one of their biggest attacking weapons, but due to salary cap issues and the uncertainty of Rodgers' situation, Green Bay could either lose both, or retain both. We will just have to wait to find out which option it will be.

