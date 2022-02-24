Packers GM Brian Gutekunst shares optimism regarding Aaron Rodgers' future with franchise

The relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers has seen ups and downs over the last few years.

Roughly a year ago around this time, the quarterback was unhappy with his lack of involvement with personnel decisions along with the drafting of quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

However, things have seemingly changed and proof of that is a recent statement from Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. Here's what he had to say about the current situation with his franchise quarterback, according to Packers beat writer Ryan Wood:

"No deadlines. We're working together. Conversations after the season were very impactful, and I appreciated them very much," Gutekunst said.

This is a vastly different take from what the Packers were experiencing last offseason. Even the four-time NFL MVP has recently expressed a positive change in the relationship between the two parties.

"That was definitely a special part of the season to see that relationship grow," Rodgers said, as per Ryan Wood. "I think he put together a really nice team, a team that could have won a Super Bowl, and he deserves a lot of credit."

Does this mean that Rodgers will remain with the only team he has ever known?

Will Aaron Rodgers be a member of the Packers next season?

Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

The report from Ryan Wood on Brian Gutekunst is good news for fans of the historic franchise (and perhaps not so much for Chicago Bears fans).

The former Super Bowl MVP never questioned the talent or effort of his teammates. His issues stemmed from his non-involvement with the front office. With the situation appearing to be much better from both sides, there is now a path for the 2021-2022 NFL MVP to return to a team rejuvenated and confident in its head coach and general manager.

But there is also a chance that Rodgers could look elsewhere in an attempt to win his second Super Bowl.

The Denver Broncos hired former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett as their head coach. The team is in search of a starting quarterback as incumbents Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock didn't do enough to garner confidence from the team.

Rodgers' relationship with Hackett was reportedly a good one, as many have connected the dots to the MVP joining Denver.

The Broncos have enough player capital with Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton, Noah Fant, Tim Patrick, K.J. Hamler and Javonte Williams to make a trade and still retain more than enough talent to compete for a championship.

The final option for Rodgers is to retire, which he has hinted at from time to time this season. If he does walk down that road, it would be a major blow to Green Bay, but a monumental gain for opposing teams in the NFC.

Edited by Piyush Bisht