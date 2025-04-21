Packers GM Brian Gutekunst stays tight-lipped on Jaire Alexander's future in Green Bay

The Green Bay Packers remain tight-lipped when it comes to cornerback Jaire Alexander's future with the team. Trade rumors have surrounded the two-time Pro Bowler since early in the offseason, but the organization has yet to make a clear decision with the NFL Draft days away.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst spoke to concerns regarding Jaire Alexander's status at a press conference Monday:

"We'll work through that," Gutekunst said when asked if he'd like to resolve the situation before the draft concludes on Saturday. "I don't really have any updates on Jaire. He's obviously on our roster right now. We'll see how the draft goes and see where we're at at that point."

This non-committal stance comes despite previous comments from Gutekunst at the NFL owners' meetings last month, indicating he hoped to have Alexander's future resolved before the draft. That resolution would give the Packers more clarity on their cornerback situation heading into the first round.

The situation has grown more complicated as multiple teams have reportedly expressed interest in Alexander, yet no deal appears imminent. According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Tom Silverstein, the Packers want to avoid releasing Jaire Alexander without getting compensation for it.

Jordan Love makes a strong case for Jaire Alexander's Return

Packers quarterback Jordan Love has taken a clear position on Jaire Alexander's future with the team. The signal-caller voiced strong support for his teammate during an April 17 appearance on FanDuel's "Up & Adams Show."

"He's definitely a player we need back," Love stated firmly. "He's a guy we need around. Locker room, he's a character. That's a guy you never know what you're going to get. With Ja, he's always a guy that interacts with everybody on the team. He jokes around but he also has that serious side to him as a competitor."

The quarterback even mentioned plans to personally reach out to Jaire Alexander for a status update, adding:

"Ja, he's got his own world going on. We'll let him handle his business. That's my guy right there."

Alexander's availability remains a central concern for the Packers. The 28-year-old cornerback has struggled with injuries, playing in just seven games last season while battling various ailments. In total, Jaire Alexander has missed exactly half of the team's regular-season games over the past four years.

The Packers' cornerback depth currently includes Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs, and Carrington Valentine as the only returning players with regular-season NFL defensive experience. This thin roster situation could impact how aggressively the team pursues cornerback help in the draft.

As the NFL Draft approaches, the Packers face mounting pressure to make a decision. If Alexander remains on the roster through the draft, any potential trade would likely provide only 2026 draft compensation. This potentially pushes Gutekunst to abandon trade efforts and move forward with Alexander on the team.

