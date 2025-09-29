"Packers got robbed," "Blatant corruption": NFL fans torch referees after no pass interference penalty against Cowboys in 40-40 nail-biting tie in OT

NFL fans were not happy with the officiating of the Week 4 showdown between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. It was also a special occasion because it was Micah Parsons' return to AT&amp;T Stadium after he was traded to Green Bay in August.However, as the game ended in a 40-40 tie in overtime, fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the game officials. They also highlighted how, during one play, the officials did not call for a pass interference against the Cowboys.GooberKing @_HobbesTheTigerLINK@NFL officiating screwing of the @packers so many times this game you know it’s rigged.Truth-Hurts @Hardtruths1308LINKNFL continues to be rigged and the Packers are getting jobbed by the refs. Vegas wins again. Blatant corruption.Buckeruu @BuckeruuLINKNo call on intentional grounding. No call on Pass interference. Every one of these refs should be fired.Josh @ConxepttLINKTons of holding no calls and now a defensive PI no call. Lmao. This game is so rigged at this point.Matthew Nordgren @bballnorbsLINKClearly pass interference wow horrible no call #packersThe Packers had the upper hand with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter. This was thanks to quarterback Jordan Love's 15-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs. However, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott quickly put the game in their favor with a 28-yard TD pass in the final seconds of the game.However, Matt LaFleur and his team did not give up. Before the final whistle, Brandon McManus scored a 53-yard field goal to take the game to overtime. IN overtime, Brand Aubrey scored a 22-yard field goal to take the advantage. However, McManus quickly responded with a field goal of his own on a fourth-and-goal play, tying the game 40-40.With this result, the Packers are now 2-1-1 this season. Last week, they succumbed to a 13-10 loss at the hands of the Cleveland Browns.Packers HC Matt LaFleur opens up about tying Week 4 showdown with the CowboysIn the post-game press conference, the Packers coach came forward to talk about their 40-40 tie with the Cowboys at AT&amp;T Stadium.LaFleur stated that they could have played better in overtime and took responsibility for the result while stating that the play calls could have been better.&quot;Well, that just goes to a level of detail where we're not, where we need to be,&quot; LaFleur said. &quot;There's 28 seconds left, we call a play to take a shot to the end zone. They played cover too. We ended up chucking the ball down, so we have an on the ball call to send everybody to the end zone. ...&quot;&quot;The operation was way too slow. I don't know if our guys didn't know, ... but ultimately, the communication's got to get better. Myself to Jordan, Jordan to the huddle.&quot;The Packers will enjoy a bye week before taking on the Commanders on Oct. 12. Can LaFleur help his team to a playoff appearance this year?