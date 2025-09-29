  • home icon
  "Packers got robbed," "Blatant corruption": NFL fans torch referees after no pass interference penalty against Cowboys in 40-40 nail-biting tie in OT

"Packers got robbed," "Blatant corruption": NFL fans torch referees after no pass interference penalty against Cowboys in 40-40 nail-biting tie in OT

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Sep 29, 2025 05:04 GMT
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn
NFL fans torch referees after no pass interference penalty against Cowboys in 40-40 nail-biting tie in OT

NFL fans were not happy with the officiating of the Week 4 showdown between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. It was also a special occasion because it was Micah Parsons' return to AT&T Stadium after he was traded to Green Bay in August.

However, as the game ended in a 40-40 tie in overtime, fans took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the game officials. They also highlighted how, during one play, the officials did not call for a pass interference against the Cowboys.

The Packers had the upper hand with just over a minute left in the fourth quarter. This was thanks to quarterback Jordan Love's 15-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs. However, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott quickly put the game in their favor with a 28-yard TD pass in the final seconds of the game.

However, Matt LaFleur and his team did not give up. Before the final whistle, Brandon McManus scored a 53-yard field goal to take the game to overtime. IN overtime, Brand Aubrey scored a 22-yard field goal to take the advantage. However, McManus quickly responded with a field goal of his own on a fourth-and-goal play, tying the game 40-40.

With this result, the Packers are now 2-1-1 this season. Last week, they succumbed to a 13-10 loss at the hands of the Cleveland Browns.

Packers HC Matt LaFleur opens up about tying Week 4 showdown with the Cowboys

In the post-game press conference, the Packers coach came forward to talk about their 40-40 tie with the Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

LaFleur stated that they could have played better in overtime and took responsibility for the result while stating that the play calls could have been better.

"Well, that just goes to a level of detail where we're not, where we need to be," LaFleur said. "There's 28 seconds left, we call a play to take a shot to the end zone. They played cover too. We ended up chucking the ball down, so we have an on the ball call to send everybody to the end zone. ..."
"The operation was way too slow. I don't know if our guys didn't know, ... but ultimately, the communication's got to get better. Myself to Jordan, Jordan to the huddle."

The Packers will enjoy a bye week before taking on the Commanders on Oct. 12. Can LaFleur help his team to a playoff appearance this year?

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

