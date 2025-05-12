Green Bay Packers special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia delivered a self-assessment of his tenure under head coach Matt LaFleur. He admitted he hadn't always met expectations.

Bisaccia, a 64-year-old veteran coach and former Raiders interim head coach, transformed the Raiders' special teams into a top-10 unit during his Las Vegas tenure (2018-2021) and famously led them to a playoff berth as interim HC.

He joined the Packers in 2022 to overhaul their special teams. Matt LaFleur is entering his seventh season as Green Bay’s head coach. He has seen incremental improvements but not the leap needed to elevate the team into true title contention.

The admission came during a press interaction on May 12, 2025, later shared by The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman on X. Bisaccia didn’t shy away from accountability.

"I feel like I’ve failed him at times," said Bisaccia, referencing Matt LaFleur.

Despite his self-criticism, Bisaccia’s impact hasn’t been negligible. When he arrived, the Packers’ special teams ranked dead last in the NFL. By 2024, they climbed to 22nd, but still lag behind struggling teams like the Giants and Jets. The unit’s low point came in the 2021 playoffs, when a blocked punt against the 49ers led to a game-changing touchdown by Talanoa Hufanga. The Packers ranked 10th in special teams penalties last season

Bisaccia is obsessed with the process of getting Matt LaFleur's squad to a Super Bowl win

NFL: NFL Annual League Meeting - Source: Imagn

Bisaccia’s return for a fourth season stems from his drive to chase a Super Bowl.

"I’m back because of my obsession with the process," he said as per Heavy.com. "I think Matt [LaFleur] has this team on the right path. I want to be better for him."

The Packers have tried everything to fix special teams, from deploying starters in key roles to drafting athletes tailored for the third phase. This year, they doubled down, selecting four players—Matthew Golden, Savion Williams, Collin Oliver, and Micah Robinson.

Seventh-round corner Micah Robinson has already embraced the gunner role, telling Packers.com:

"I want to play special teams... I'll be a low-maintenance guy."

Fourth-rounder Matthew Golden brings 4.29 speed and two collegiate return touchdowns. Fifth-round edge Collin Oliver could fill the void left by special-teams stalwart Eric Wilson.

