Packers icon Brett Favre makes feelings known on playing against 49ers

Brett Favre is a Green Bay legend. In his 16 years with the team, he has played hundreds of games he'll never forget. The quarterback also guided the Packers to Super Bowl XXXI victory and became a franchise legend. One of the greatest opponents Brett Favre played against in his time with the Packers was against the San Francisco 49ers.

Sunday, the retired 11-time Pro Bowler posted a video on social media. It was a clip of one of his games against the 49ers. Favre captioned the clip to disclose his honest feelings about playing the 49ers on the field.

"Always had to bring my A Game vs 49ers whether home or on the road," Launched Favre.

Brett Favre dominated the San Francisco 49ers with the Packers. He recorded an 11-1 mark against them. The ex-quarterback also won four games in post-season playoffs, including a win in the 1997 NFC Championship. The lone red on his record against the 49ers came in 1998.

In the Wild Card playoff game, the Packers again played the 49ers. Following a close game, ex-49ers QB Steve Young hit Terrell Owens for the winning touchdown. Favre's team was eliminated from the playoffs following a 30-27 final. Unfortunately, the 49ers were defeated by the Falcons in the divisional round.

In 2008, the Packers traded Brett Favre to the New York Jets. He played for them for a year before signing with the Minnesota Vikings. Favre remained with the Vikings for two seasons and guided them to one post-season game. He retired in 2011 and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Brett Favre congratulates the Eagles on their Super Bowl LIX victory while offering condolences to Andy Reid

The Kansas City Chiefs were poised to three-peat the Lombardi trophy last year. Sadly, the Eagles were a formidable opponent and ended up raining on their parade of adding another Super Bowl title to their trophy case.

After the Eagles' victory in Super Bowl LIX, Brett Favre congratulated them on their hard-fought win and expressed his sympathy for Andy Reid's team's failure in the season's most crucial game.

Congrats to the Eagles and tough one to the Chiefs and my friend Andy. Thrill of Super Bowl win then bitter taste of.A tale of Two Cities," Favre wrote in a X (formerly Twitter) tweet.

Following Favre taking the Packers to a Super Bowl, Aaron Rodgers took his cue to win Super Bowl XLV. Both had numerous chances to take home a few more Lombardi trophies. Sadly, they failed each time and could not find the spark to drive towards the ultimate triumph.

