"Complete the Brett Favre Arc" - NFL world all-in on Aaron Rodgers' potential move to Vikings amid recent rumors

The Minnesota Vikings will be figuring out the quarterback position as they are letting Sam Darnold hit the open market and still have JJ McCarthy under contract. However, things could look a lot different under center for the Vikings.

Jordan Schultz is reporting that there is interest in Aaron Rodgers from the Vikings. If Rodgers signs for Minnesota, it would be the exact three teams Brett Favre played for.

Fans and media gave their two cents on the developing story and are excited to see if Rodgers finishes down the same team path as the quarterback he sat behind to start his career, Pro Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre.

"It's really happening isn't it. The circle of life." One fan posted on social media

"We've all known since the beginning that Rodgers would be a Viking." Another person wrote under Schultz's report

Fans continued to comment how the career trajectory between Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre is coming full circle.

"Rodgers pulling a true Farve.... Packers, Jets.. Vikes lol" One NFL fan discussed on social media

"Aaron Rodgers completing the Brett Favre legacy" Another person replied to the story

The Minnesota Vikings have to figure out who their starting quarterback will be. Aaron Rodgers finished the 2024 season with the New York Jets completing 368 of 584 (63.0%) of his passes for 3.897 yards with 28 passing touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

Justin Jefferson doesn't care who is quarterback

Justin Jefferson is one of the players who is going to be affected by the decision on team's quarterback. Jefferson said in February, ahead of the Super Bowl, that he is more focused on himself.

"Luckily, that ain't my decision," Jefferson said. "I'm sitting back, and I'm waiting for all of these decisions to be made. I'm really just showing up and being myself and making the plays that I make.

I'm definitely looking forward to seeing what we're going to do with Sam [Darnold], if we're going to bring him back. Of course, J.J. [McCarthy] is going to have his opportunity to make some plays and to see if he's going to be the starter."

It will be interesting to see who will be throwing the ball to Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison next season, as that can be an attractive duo to any quarterback.

