"They aren't the evil empire anymore": Packers insider details why Davante Adams to Cowboys would be a win-win

Davante Adams and the Dallas Cowboys have both arrived at season lows after losing in Week 3.

Speaking after the former Packers wide receiver lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football, Adams expressed frustration with the Raiders. As such, fans and even insiders began speculating about a potential trade scenario.

Taking to Twitter/X, Packers insider Peter Bukowski expressed a desire to see Adams paired up with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy once again:

"Don’t kill me. The #Packers aren’t winning the Super Bowl this year. Aaron Rodgers has struck fear into Cowboys hearts for a decade. They aren’t the evil empire anymore. Let Tae go win a ring with Mike McCarthy. It would be legitimately really cool."

What would the Cowboys offense look like with Davante Adams?

Davante Adams at Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp

The Cowboys already have a strong offense, but adding the Raiders' top receiver would elevate the squad to a new level.

As it stands, the Cowboys have CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, and Michael Gallup out wide on most plays. At running back, the team has Tony Pollard cooking as the lead back.

Adding Adams would set up immediate competition for the top starting role at wide receiver, but with the year already in motion, Lamb likely would retain starting duties first.

Adams would slide into the second role, however. As such, Cooks and Gallup would be set to take on the third and fourth-best cornerbacks, respectively.

While Brandin Cooks is the same guaranteed 1000-yard pass catcher of yore, he likely could still wipe the floor with most cornerbacks that deep on the depth chart.

Gallup has turned in a 1000-yard season in his career before and would likely turn in a strong performance against easier defensive competition.

When did Davante Adams play with Mike McCarthy?

Davante Adams at Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders

The Cowboys head coach has been separated from Wisconsin for a decent chunk of time at this point. His last year with the team was in 2018. Davante Adams and Mike McCarthy worked together in that season.

Adams was originally drafted in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft by Mike McCarthy's team and the two worked together for about four seasons.

The wide receiver initially started slowly, earning fewer than 500 yards through the air on passes caught from Aaron Rodgers.

Then, between 2016 and 2018, McCarthy helped him earn at least 875 yards and 74 catches in each season.