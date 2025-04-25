Packers' Josh Jacobs makes thoughts known on Jalen Milroe slipping out of first round of NFL Draft

Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs strongly believes in Jalen Milroe's NFL potential. This is despite the Alabama quarterback not hearing his name called in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Milroe was among just 15 prospects invited to attend the event in Green Bay.

The Packers star shared his thoughts during an appearance on the "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams on Friday, just one day after Milroe watched his Alabama teammates Tyler Booker and Jihaad Campbell get drafted.

"I think that he's one of them guys that if he gets opportunity and he gets the right coaching around him and he gets in the right system, then he can play really good," Jacobs said. "Obviously, you know, his talent, his ability, it's not a lot of guys, even in a league, that can do what he does. I can only name probably about two or three guys. I know he's gonna be all right wherever he goes,."

Milroe became one of several high-profile quarterbacks, including Colorado's Shedeur Sanders, who surprisingly slipped out of Thursday's first round. Only two quarterbacks were selected: Cam Ward at No. 1 to the Tennessee Titans and Jaxson Dart at No. 25 to the New York Giants.

Jalen Milroe doesn't care about draft position

NFL: NFL Draft Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Before the draft, Jalen Milroe displayed remarkable maturity about his draft stock.

"My biggest thing is, it's not about being drafted in the first round. It's about hearing my name called," Jalen Milroe said on Thursday, via Sirius XM Radio. "That's my biggest thing that I'm looking forward to, is to hear my name called and know where home's gonna be at initially."

Milroe's attitude garnered praise from former Alabama teammate Terrion Arnold, now with the Detroit Lions.

"Whatever team is getting him, not only are they getting a game-changer, an electrifying quarterback, they're getting a leader and great person," Arnold said on Thursday, via 'Good Morning Football.'

As Day 2 of the draft approaches, several teams might target Milroe early. The Cleveland Browns hold the No. 33 and 36 picks, while the New Orleans Saints select at No. 40 — both teams could use quarterback depth. The Pittsburgh Steelers, which had representatives attend Milroe's pro day in Tuscaloosa, own the No. 83 pick.

Milroe completed 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 games in the 2023 season for Alabama. He also demonstrated his dual-threat skills by running for 726 yards and 20 touchdowns, leading the Crimson Tide to a 9-4 (5-3 Southeastern Conference) overall record and College Football Playoff bid.

