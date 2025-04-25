Where will Jalen Milroe get drafted? Projecting best fits for Alabama QB

Former Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe was one of 17 draft prospects who attended the 2025 NFL Draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin Thursday evening. At the end of the first round, Milroe was just one of two players remaining in the NFL Draft green room.
Milroe's draft stock has actually risen following the NFL Combine and Pro Day events. While the former Crimson Tide offense leader's chances of being taken in the first round were limited, there was always the possibility that a team would trade back into the first round to make the decision.
Recent history isn't in Milroe's favor, though, in regards to quarterbacks being drafted in the second round. In the past three years, Titans quarterback Will Levis has been the only quarterback drafted in the second round. Milroe and Shedeur Sanders both could find their NFL destinations on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
Jalen Milroe draft outlook for Day 2 of the NFL Draft
The second round of the NFL Draft will kick off at 7:00 PM EST on Friday night. Jalen Milroe remains undrafted and the odds of him getting drafted in the second round are in his favor.
The Cleveland Browns will start the night on the clock and may choose a quarterback, since Deshaun Watson's injury history remains a concern. The Browns will also select at #36, a pick acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars in Thursday night's first-round deal.
The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback is a speedster, clocking 4.37 s in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine. His talent as a dual-threat quarterback could fit a variety of NFL offenses, including the Las Vegas Raiders, who will select at No. 37 and could be looking for a quarterback behind Geno Smith.
The Saints will select at No. 42 and Derek Carr's injury woes could force their hand to draft a quarterback. The Pittsburgh Steelers were also seen as a landing spot for Milroe, but they don't have a second-round draft pick as they traded in exchange for wide receiver DK Metcalf.
