Jalen Milroe makes feelings known on Pro Day dinner with Steelers HC Mike Tomlin

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe had a dinner meeting with Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin before his Pro Day. The dinner occurred the night before Milroe showed off his skills to NFL scouts.
Milroe expressed his experience on Friday, April 11, on the latest episode of the Good Morning Football.
“It's funny. Everybody has their own type of personality. Right? You got the stern coach, you got the laid-back coach, you got the relationship-oriented coach. Coach Tomlin was chill, laid back when I met with him. It was definitely cool visit, for sure.”
“You always think you gotta keep your head up high. You gotta be serious the whole conversation. Nah, it was laid-back conversation. And of course, we talked ball. We talked game and stuff like that. But it was definitely a more laid-back conversation,” the 22-year-old said (3:30).
Milroe had a strong 2024 season as a quarterback. He passed for 2,844 yards and threw 16 touchdowns. After the dinner with Mike Tomlin, speculations are ripe on Milroe's landing spots, with the Steelers leading the way just two weeks before the 2025 NFL Draft.
NFL insider hints Jalen Milroe in first-round conversation
Milroe was seen by some as a mid-round NFL Draft pick, but his stock appears to be rising fast. He’s now ranked the No. 5 quarterback by Mel Kiper Jr. and could be the third QB taken. After accepting a draft invite, many believe he could go in the first round.
NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared his thoughts on Milroe as a potential first-round pick on Monday, April 7.
"It was interesting to me when I saw the report," said Ian Rapoport while appearing on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday. "I don’t necessarily know that that means Jalen Milroe is definitely going to the first round, but it does seem to mean that he’s in that conversation.” [39:00]
“Does that make us kind of go, like, all right, hang on. Like, is he in contention to be the third quarterback taken. Sounds like he is. So it’d be like, Jaxson Dart, who could potentially be the third you have Jalen Milroe, you have Quinn Ewers. Like, the evaluations are all over the map...,” Rapoport further said.
All eyes will be on Milroe in Green Bay, as he could become one of the draft’s biggest surprises this year.
