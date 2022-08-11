Packers legend Brett Favre claims he suffered "thousands" of concussion during his 20-year NFL career

Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre had a nearly 20-year NFL career, highlighted mostly by his success with the Green Bay Packers. Since his retirement, Favre has been outspoken about the damage that concussions can cause to a player's long-term livelihood.

Favre, who has had his fair share of concussions throughout his career, was also sacked for a whopping 525 times in his regular season career. He was a guest on the The Bubba Army radio show this week and opened up about his concussions.

The 52-year-old quarterback, who retired in 2010, said that he initially thought that he had suffered three concussions in his career. He went on to say that while digging deep into the symptoms of concussions, he realised that he may have suffered thousands of concussions throughout his playing career.

While that number sounds nearly impossible, he went on to explain the thought process behind it.

"Concussions happen all the time. You get tackled and your head hits the turf, you see flashes of light or ringing in your ears but you're able to play -- that's a concussion. So, based on that, I've suffered thousands. Had to be, because every time my head hit the turf, there was ringing or stars going, flash bulbs... but I was still able to play."

Brett Favre says he doesn't remember throwing TD pass to Javon Walker

Brett Favre admitted on The Bubba Army radio show that he doesn't remember certain passes or plays throughout his career. This is another aspect that has allowed him to come to the realization that he suffered a high number of concussions that were never accounted for.

The former quarterback apparently doesn't remember throwing a touchdown pass to Javon Walker in a 2004 game against the New York Giants. After the ball came out of his hands, he was knocked to the ground and subsequently hit his head hard onto it.

Brett Favre doesn't remember one of the key passes he made in his career

Since he was able to get back up and continue playing after so many of those hits, he was never treated for a concussion.

"That's what's kind of frightening about the concussion thing - it's the ones that seem minor that do the damage because you're able to play and keep going."

Since his playing days, due to the high emergence of traumatic brain injuries and CTE, the National Football League has set new standards. All players are watched through every snap and if a league appointed NFL official feels that there may be a head injury, that player is immediately taken off the field.

They will then go through concussion protocol and must pass nuerological and cognitive tests before being allowed to go back on the field.

Brett Favre is now an advocate for concussion prevention and has even demanded a ban on youth tackle football to prevent injuries from occurring at younger ages.

