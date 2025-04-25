Packers legend Clay Matthews name drops Donald Trump in taking brutal shot at Bears on 2025 NFL draft

The 2025 NFL Draft kicked off in Green Bay with Packers legends appearing on stage. Clay Matthews took to the stage before Roger Goodell started the clock, and the franchise legend shared an amusing moment with the fans.

The rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears is as strong as ever. So, when the former linebacker had a chance, he poked fun at their long-time rivals, even mentioning U.S. President Donald Trump in the process.

Among a plethora of Packers fans and legends, Matthews delivered a brief speech to provoke Bears fans:

"I just got off the phone with the President Donald Trump, [and] he asked me to pass a message along to all 32 NFL franchises. Let me tell you what reads here. It says: my fellow Americans, the Bears still suck"

The joke had Green Bay fans screaming loudly. Whatever their feelings about the president, making a joke about the Chicago Bears is something that Packers fans will never miss an opportunity.

Why is Green Bay hosting the 2025 NFL Draft?

The league used to host the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall in New York, but over the past decade, the NFL has started to rotate the hosts. Cities such as Philadelphia, Dallas, Nashville, and Kansas City have hosted the event in previous years. Wisconsin is now the home, just outside Lambeau Field. The decision to award the NFL Draft to Green Bay was made in November 2023, and this marks the 90th edition of the draft.

The 2026 draft is set to be hosted in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, home of the Steelers. There are no other places confirmed for the upcoming editions.

Clay Matthews' career with the Packers

The legendary linebacker played for the franchise between 2009 and 2018. He was a key player during their 2010 Super Bowl run, leading the defense with Aaron Rodgers doing the same for the offense.

Matthews was a First-Team All-Pro in 2010 and a Second-Team All-Pro in 2018. He was also a 6-time Pro Bowler before finishing his career with the Los Angeles Rams on a one-year stint.

