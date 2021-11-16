Aaron Rodgers opts to hold press conferences over Zoom to avoid wearing a mask

Green Bay Packers All-Pro QB Aaron Rodgers will no longer be violating NFL protocol at press conferences. Per ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, in place of doing in-person media with facial coverings, Rodgers will be completing his commitments over Zoom. Continuing to give in-person interviews without a mask would have led to fines for breaking COVID-19 protocol.

Rob Demovsky @RobDemovsky Aaron Rodgers will hold his postgame press conference via Zoom; the Packers said. His other option, unless he wanted to pay more fines, was to do it wearing a mask in the media auditorium. Aaron Rodgers will hold his postgame press conference via Zoom; the Packers said. His other option, unless he wanted to pay more fines, was to do it wearing a mask in the media auditorium.

According to Dan Lyons, who was writing for Sports Illustated, "Rodgers was fined $14,650 for a violation of COVID-19 protocols, for attending a team Halloween party." In addition to Rodgers' fine, the Packers have to pay $300,000. This is for a breach of protocols surrounding Rodgers attending press conferences without a mask.

In August, Rodgers, after being asked if he was vaccinated, stated that he had been “immunized." This ended up being untrue. Rodgers had not taken any one of the three available coronovirus vaccines; instead, he had embarked on a regime that included homeopathic remedies. Rodgers was absent from the Packers game against the Chiefs after a positive test for COVID-19. In an interview with Pat McAfee, the QB blasted the “woke mob” and “cancel culture” for the disapproval around his fabrications.

Rodgers makes his stance clear

Rodgers has made it apparent that he is in opposition to the protocol of wearing a mask during press conferences. His postgame session after Sunday’s game became his first meeting with the media since the positive test.

The nine-time Pro Bowl QB's prior lack of facial covering for postgame interviews prompted the league to repeat their stance. The memo from the league office states:

"Clubs are reminded that any individual who is not fully vaccinated is required to wear a mask at all times when inside the club facility.”

Albert Breer @AlbertBreer The NFL just sent this memo to teams on COVID-19 vaccinations, which could lead to teams setting up vaccinations for players and staff on site. Big step forward.



Also, strongly encourages teams to push their people to get vaccinated. The NFL just sent this memo to teams on COVID-19 vaccinations, which could lead to teams setting up vaccinations for players and staff on site. Big step forward.Also, strongly encourages teams to push their people to get vaccinated. https://t.co/TCalDlsTul

The memo goes on to say that this includes while giving media interviews or taking part in media briefings conducted inside, either at the club facility or at the stadium on game day. Persons who are not completely vaccinated may do media interviews outside or in the practice bubble with no mask. This is provided that physical distancing is adhered to at all times.

Rodgers made his return to the Packers before their game versus the Seahawks on Sunday. He went 23 of 37 (62.2 percent completion) for 292 yards and an interception.

