"Jordan Love is looking like absolute dog s**t" - NFL fans roast Packers QB after he tossed three INTs in preseason opener

Jordan Love's NFL career is not panning out the way he would have imagined it. The Green Bay Packers' first preseason game further brought this fact home.

The game against the San Francisco 49ers saw Love playing the entire first-half, taking a total of 46 snaps. It was far from a routine outing.

The Utah State alum threw one touchdown and three interceptions as Green Bay lost 28-21 to the Niners. Two of those interceptions deflected off the hands of his receivers, the other had the hallmarks of a busted play. Needless to say, it will be seen as another opportunity missed by Love.

The Packers made Love their first-round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft. To say that the NFL community was taken by surprise would be an understatement.

If your offense is run by Aaron Rodgers, arguably the best quarterback in the league, why on earth would you need to draft a first-round replacement? That's the question everyone was asking on the night, and over two years later, they are still waiting for a suitable answer.

If it was some form of reverse psychology on Green Bay's part, then it worked. Rodgers has gone on to win back-to-back MVP awards, playing some of the finest football of his career.

Meanwhile, Love has stood watching from the sidelines, waiting for a chance to prove his worth. Those opportunities have been few and far between, but when he does make it onto the field, he is automatically compared to Rodgers, so no pressure then.

packers clips @packers_clips This interception is all on Jordan Love. Stared down his receiver the whole time. This interception is all on Jordan Love. Stared down his receiver the whole time. https://t.co/r1HsYtdJju

As expected, Love faced a torrent of criticism on social media. Below is a selection of tweets than unhappy fans targeted him with:

The Flus Is Loose @Fields_BearsQB1



Jordan Love is looking like absolute dog shit too



Jordan Love is looking like absolute dog shit too

Great Friday night Lions lose in the most lions way lmfao

Bill Anderson @BillAnderson75 @KurtBenkert @sammbenkert Good morning. I watched Jordan Love play Friday night. The Packers desperately need you back

Curtis Hirsch @curtisharsch The Packers drafted Jordan Love ahead of Tee Higgins and Christian Watson ahead of George Pickens. Playing QB using hallucinogenics has worked out better than drafting on hallucinogenics.

Ty Willinganz @TyWillinganz Packer fans are deluding themselves about Jordan Love. They point to all his "nice throws" but ignore his rampant inaccuracy, his poor decision-making, and his constant "turnover" worthy throws. Yes the two INTs weren't his "fault" but he had other throws that should have been

Apple Watch Ring Closer @SeeColes @Official414 Jordan Love has 8 more quarters of play this 2022 season before the Packers have to make a decision on his 5th year option in the offseason of 2023…. He wasn't impressive at all.

Tina Thomas @tltina1970 @jtuck151 I am judging players…… if he ball in preseason. He gonna ball during the season. I saw Jordan Love play last night…… if I am a Packer fan I am worried bout him. Good thing they still have the crazy old man.

Gary Ellerson @GaryEllerson @RyanHorvat So you saying Jordan Love is the reason why the packers haven't won a super bowl the last 3 years?

However, there was some support for Jordan Love:

Derek Gray @DerekGray93 @bigsteppa46 @TyTobiczyk_5 @danorlovsky7 @packers Two of the three Jordan Love interceptions were off dropped passes by his receivers, the third one was on Love trying to hit a receiver in tight coverage in the short middle. You have to see what happened in the game to cause those INT's. Stats lie sometimes.

Tyler Dunne @TyDunne Box scores sure can be deceiving this time of year, eh? Finally got around to watching some Packers-49ers and Matt LaFleur is right. Jordan Love played pretty good!

RanDynasty @ran_dynasty



Packers:

Jordan Love looked calm & in control. Had some spotty accuracy but there were a couple + throws. 2/3 INTs weren’t his fault



C Josh Myers had a good game.. would be boost to the offense if he’s healthy & consistent RanDynasty @ran_dynasty Very excited for the Packers/49ers game..few things I’m looking for



Packers:

- Jordan Love growth from last year

- Romeo Doubs WR1🤔

- Juwann Winfree bigger role?

- Tyler Goodson RB3?



49ers:

- Trey Lance in the run game and short/intermediate accuracy

RanDynasty @ran_dynasty Very excited for the Packers/49ers game..few things I'm looking for

Packers:
- Jordan Love growth from last year
- Romeo Doubs WR1🤔
- Juwann Winfree bigger role?
- Tyler Goodson RB3?

49ers:
- Trey Lance in the run game and short/intermediate accuracy
- can Trey Sermon be RB2?

Few updates after watching last night & a rewatch today

Packers:
Jordan Love looked calm & in control. Had some spotty accuracy but there were a couple + throws. 2/3 INTs weren't his fault

C Josh Myers had a good game.. would be boost to the offense if he's healthy & consistent

Why did Green Bay draft Jordan Love?

Illustration from the 2020 NFL Draft

When the Packers used their 24th overall pick on Jordan Love, there was a sense of genuine disbelief. But that was not universal, and some analysts argued that Green Bay had a clear plan.

There was uncertainty about the future of Aaron Rodgers. Would be retire? Or even try to force a trade? It was said in a whisper, but some NFL experts even believed that he was on the slide and no longer elite.

This was also a road that the Packers had traveled before, with Rodgers and his predecessor, Brett Favre. Rodgers was drafted to sit behind Favre and soak up the knowledge from the learning tree, which he duly did over multiple seasons.

It was a tried and tested formula that has proven successful for the franchise in the past. So why not adopt a similar approach again? But analysts were quick to point out certain flaws in the Packers' plan. Firstly, Jordan Love is not Aaron Rodgers. Secondly, Rodgers clearly had more left in the tank than Green Bay thought.

Rodgers has just signed a new contract, making him the highest paid player in the NFL. The Packers will have to decide whether to exercise an expensive fifth-year option on their back-up QB.

If they choose not to, Love will be free to walk at the end of the 2023 season, with Green Bay none the wiser as to whether he could have been their future quarterback.

