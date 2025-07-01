Packers QB Sean Clifford marries longtime partner Juliana Alessandroni in “big formal Catholic ceremony”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Sean Clifford made a major relationship move with Juliana Alessandroni. On Saturday, Clifford and Alessandroni got married in South Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. However, it was on Monday that the couple broke their wedding news to their fans.

Clifford first broke the wedding news via a joint Instagram post with PEOPLE magazine. The post featured multiple pictures of the couple from their wedding photoshoot and reception. During an interview with the publication later, Alessandroni shared some interesting details about her big day.

According to Alessandroni, the couple had a "big, formal Catholic ceremony" in Philadelphia, followed by a reception at The Ben. Alessandroni revealed having two dedicated themes for the reception and the wedding ceremony. Talking about how the couple had a "romantic" ceremony, Alessandroni said:

"We wanted the wedding ceremony to be timeless and romantic, and the reception to be a huge party!"

Unlike Jordan Love, who had an intimate wedding with Ronika Stone, Sean Clifford and Juliana Alessandroni's marriage was a huge celebration. According to the publication, more than 250 guests attended the wedding, with the guest list featuring names of many NFL players.

Will Levis, Jordan Stout, Tyler Warren, Hunter Nourzad, Malik Willis, Anthony Johnson Jr. and AJ Dillon were a few names out of the many players who attended the couple's nuptials.

Sean Clifford and Juliana Alessandroni got married almost a year after their engagement in January 2024.

Juliana Alessandroni opened up about most admired trait of Sean Clifford

Juliana Alessandroni and Sean Clifford have been together since their time at Penn State University. One of the things that Alessandroni has always admired about the Packers quarterback is his thoughtfulness.

During another segment of the aforementioned interview with PEOPLE, Alessandroni elaborated on Clifford's "thoughtful" nature and said:

"I admire how thoughtful Sean is. Any time he plans something for me, every detail is carefully considered to make it feel special and meaningful. No matter how busy he is with football or business, he always makes time for me and goes above and beyond to make me happy."

After the wedding, the couple traveled to the Amalfi Coast in Italy for their honeymoon.

