  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone shares official HD photos from her wedding to Packers QB [In Pics]

Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone shares official HD photos from her wedding to Packers QB [In Pics]

By Shanu Singh
Published Jul 01, 2025 17:18 GMT
Jordan Love
Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone shares official photos from her wedding (Image Credit: Stone/IG)

The Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love married his fiancée, Ronika Stone, in an intimate seaside ceremony on Sunday. The couple was surrounded by their close family and friends on their special day.

Ad

On Monday, Stone posted photos from her wedding day on Instagram.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the first slide of the post, Stone stood alongside Love, while the couple shared an adorable side-hug with a scenic view of the blue sea in the background.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

It was followed by another picture of the two holding hands and making a grand exit through the aisle while getting cheered by the guests. The post also featured a snap of the two sharing a romantic kiss after getting pronounced husband and wife.

Ad
"Mr. & Mrs. Love," Stone captioned her post.
Kenny Clark and Sean Clifford react to Jordan Love and Ronika Stone&#039;s wedding (Image Credit: Stone/IG)
Kenny Clark and Sean Clifford react to Jordan Love and Ronika Stone's wedding (Image Credit: Stone/IG)

Love's teammates congratulated the couple on their major relationship milestone, including Packers quarterback Sean Clifford and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

Ad
"Congrats!!" Clark commented.
"Gotta LOVE it!" wrote Clifford

Jordan Love's sister-in-law penned down an emotional message for QB's wife Ronika Stone

Ronika Stone's wedding was an emotional moment for her sister Ronna. On Monday, Stone reshared Ronna's Instagram story in which she expressed her emotions about her sister getting married.

"Little sister got married yesterday and is officially Mrs. Love," Ronna wrote. "Definitely a core memory getting to celebrate my favourite couple while being surrounded by all my favourite people and I couldn't be more grateful for this life. I love the Love's."
Ad
Ronna Stone reacts to Jordan Love and Ronika Stone&#039;s wedding (Image Credit: Stone/IG)
Ronna Stone reacts to Jordan Love and Ronika Stone's wedding (Image Credit: Stone/IG)

Love and Stone had an intimate family dinner the day before the couple exchanged vows. Stone gave fans an exclusive look at the event by posting pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations via her Instagram.

Two days before celebrating her wedding, Stone was spotted cheering for Thomas Graham Jr. after the former Steelers cornerback got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Drea.

About the author
Shanu Singh

Shanu Singh

A writer with a goal to provide readers with the latest and updated news from the world of NFL entertainment.

Know More

Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Ribin Peter
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications