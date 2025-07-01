Jordan Love's wife Ronika Stone shares official HD photos from her wedding to Packers QB [In Pics]

The Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love married his fiancée, Ronika Stone, in an intimate seaside ceremony on Sunday. The couple was surrounded by their close family and friends on their special day.

On Monday, Stone posted photos from her wedding day on Instagram.

In the first slide of the post, Stone stood alongside Love, while the couple shared an adorable side-hug with a scenic view of the blue sea in the background.

It was followed by another picture of the two holding hands and making a grand exit through the aisle while getting cheered by the guests. The post also featured a snap of the two sharing a romantic kiss after getting pronounced husband and wife.

"Mr. & Mrs. Love," Stone captioned her post.

Kenny Clark and Sean Clifford react to Jordan Love and Ronika Stone's wedding (Image Credit: Stone/IG)

Love's teammates congratulated the couple on their major relationship milestone, including Packers quarterback Sean Clifford and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

"Congrats!!" Clark commented.

"Gotta LOVE it!" wrote Clifford

Jordan Love's sister-in-law penned down an emotional message for QB's wife Ronika Stone

Ronika Stone's wedding was an emotional moment for her sister Ronna. On Monday, Stone reshared Ronna's Instagram story in which she expressed her emotions about her sister getting married.

"Little sister got married yesterday and is officially Mrs. Love," Ronna wrote. "Definitely a core memory getting to celebrate my favourite couple while being surrounded by all my favourite people and I couldn't be more grateful for this life. I love the Love's."

Ronna Stone reacts to Jordan Love and Ronika Stone's wedding (Image Credit: Stone/IG)

Love and Stone had an intimate family dinner the day before the couple exchanged vows. Stone gave fans an exclusive look at the event by posting pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations via her Instagram.

Two days before celebrating her wedding, Stone was spotted cheering for Thomas Graham Jr. after the former Steelers cornerback got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Drea.

