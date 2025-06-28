Jordan Love’s fiancée, Ronika Stones, gets emotional while reacting to Thomas Graham Jr.’s engagement

Amidst his free agency struggles, former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. started a new chapter of his life last week when he got engaged to his fiancée, Dreà.

However, it wasn't until Thursday that the couple broke their engagement news to fans.

Thomas Graham shared a joint Instagram post with Dreà, attached with photos from his romantic wedding proposal, to reveal his relationship milestone. In the caption, the cornerback expressed his emotions about getting engaged to his "love" and wrote:

"6/20/25 Found forever in you. A love deeper than words, stronger than time."

Thomas Graham's engagement news attracted a reaction from Jordan Love's fiancée, Ronika Stone. On Friday, Stone reshared the cornerback's Instagram post about his engagement on her story and wrote:

"So happy for you both," Stone wrote.

Ronika Stones grows emotional while reacting to Thomas Graham Jr.’s engagement (Image Credit: Stone/IG)

A week before reacting to the cornerback's engagement, Ronika Stone celebrated a special milestone with her fiancé, Jordan Love.

The couple completed a year of their engagement last week. To celebrate the special occasion, Stone reposted photos from her engagement day in Italy, along with an emotional message for the Packers quarterback.

"One year ago today. Five years together tomorrow. And counting down the days until 'I do'," Stone captioned her Instagram post.

Jordan Love's wedding timeline revealed by fiancée Ronika Stone's sister

It has been more than a year since Jordan Love and his fiancée, Ronika Stone, got engaged in Italy, and there has been a massive buzz around their wedding. According to Stone's sister, Ronna, the couple will get married by the end of June or in July.

In April, Ronna Stone posted a romantic moment of her sister, Ronika, with Jordan Love. In the picture, the couple was spotted enjoying a sunset during their romantic beachside date.

Apart from the photo, Ronna shared a message that hinted at a possible timeline of Jordan and Ronika's engagement.

“These cuties get married in less than three months,” Ronna wrote.

It remains to be seen if Jordan Love and Ronika Stone announce their wedding over the weekend. Ronika is done with her bridal shower last week, a glimpse of which she shared on Instagram.

