Packers' Rashan Gary sends chilling Micah Parsons warning to NFL teams 1 day after $188,000,000 LB lands in Green Bay

By Arnold
Published Sep 01, 2025 19:28 GMT
Packers
Packers' Rashan Gary sends chilling Micah Parsons warning to NFL teams 1 day after $188,000,000 LB lands in Green Bay (Image Credits - IMAGN)

The Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. In return, the Cowboys got defensive tackle Kenny Clark and first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027 as part of the trade..

Parsons had his first training session with the Packers on Monday, and it appears that the four-time Pro Bowler is already making a strong impression on his new teammates. After practice, Packers defensive end Rashan Gary heaped praise on Parsons.

“Dallas has a great player and leader there, and we’ve got one hell of a player," Gary said on Monday. "So hell of a player for a hell of a player. Looking at a couple of reps that (number) 1 had today, it’s going to be real crazy and scary for teams.”
Parsons is considered one of the finest defensive players in the NFL. He racked up 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine pass deflections, nine forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown in four years at Dallas.

Parsons was traded to the Packers after a contract standoff with the Cowboys. He then signed a four-year, $188 million contract with Green Bay.

Micah Parsons' Green Bay contract is one of the history books

Green Bay Packers LB Micah Parsons - Source: Imagn

Soon after being traded to the Packers, Micah Parsons signed a historic four-year, $188 million contract with the franchise. The deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

On Friday, Parsons said he was worried that the Cowboys might block his move to the Packers, but expressed his relief at being traded.

"It's obviously not what I wanted," Parsons said. "I think, during my career, I've played through so many different obstacles and things like that. Like, every opportunity is a great opportunity. That's kind of how I look at it. I did not want to be in a position where I was missing opportunities.
"Not only to feed my family. Them guys wanted me on the field as bad as I wanted to be on the field. They look at me as (a) big brother, like, 'He needs to be out there, I know we know we can win with him, I know what he can do out there.' So, yeah, I was worried about that, but now that's resolved."

Parsons is expected to suit for his Packers debut when they host the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

Arnold

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Edited by Arnold
