"They're taunting Aaron Rodgers" - Colin Cowherd believes the Packers intentionally didn't draft a receiver to rile up their star QB

It must have been a perplexing night if you were Aaron Rodgers as the Green Bay Packers quarterback as he watched his team pass on selecting a wide receiver in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft last night.

After trading their star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers are short on the depth chart at the wideout position. Green Bay made it 20 years without selecting a wide receiver in the first round of the draft, and Colin Cowherd believes the Packers' front office is intentionally riling up their quarterback.

Speaking on his podcast, The Colin Cowherd Podcast, he said:

"Let me first talk about the Packers. It's almost like they're taunting Aaron Rodgers. First 20 picks, six wide receivers - that's a draft record, two major trades for wide receivers and the Packers take two defensive players with the 22nd and 28th pick.

"I'm not saying they're bad defensive players, and they did have to let Za'Darius Smith go to the Vikings, but I just don't see the juice with the Green Bay Packers. I thought there were five or six really nice wide receivers. I would've taken those two picks, moved up and gotten a wide receiver.

"I think the game is changing. That's why there's so many wide receivers now moving around the league. You know, I thought one of the best picks of the night was Tennessee moving up to get Trey Burkes, a big, kind of a Deebo Samuel clone at wide receiver. Green Bay could have really used that."

Aaron Rodgers needs some help on the offense next year, and with the Packers not selecting a receiver in the first round, they missed a great chance to add some talent and ability to that position.

Cowherd added:

"I look at Green Bay, and I thought, This was the draft to be aggressive. This was the draft to go get a playmaker. This is an organization that has a way of doing business, and I think it's driving Aaron Rodgers crazy."

Will the Packers add WR depth for Rodgers in rounds 2 and 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft?

After two defensive picks in the opening round, selecting Quay Walker with the 22nd pick and Devonte Wyatt with the 28th pick, the Packers should be looking to add some firepower to their offense for the rest of the draft.

Green Bay has two picks in the second round and one in the third round to add some talent to their offense that Rodgers could use. There are some talented options at the wide receiver position available to the Packers, with George Pickens, Christian Watson and Skyy Moore still on the board.

Rodgers would be appreciative if the Packers were to grab one of those guys to help him out in the 2022 season.

Edited by Windy Goodloe