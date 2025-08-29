Packers rookie Matthew Golden celebrates with 2-word message as Micah Parsons signs with Green Bay for $188,000,000 trade deal

The Green Bay Packers’ acquisition of Micah Parsons is music to the ears of the club’s rookie receiver. Matthew Golden was beyond excited when word came down that the two-time First-team All-Pro linebacker is joining Green Bay, with the Packers’ first-round selection in April’s draft tweeting:“Yes, lawd,” upon hearing the news.Golden is expected to add another dimension to the Packers’ offense this season, with this team not boasting a 1,000-yard receiver since Davante Adams in 2021. Golden was a Second-team All-Big 12 in 2023, putting up 987 yards through the air in 2024 with Texas.Like Golden on offense, Parsons should help out Green Bay’s defensive line, a unit that finished eighth in team sacks a year ago (45). At the same time, they were 13th in pressure rate (35.3%) and 10th in sack rate (7.4%).Parsons should be a huge handful at that position, with at least a dozen sacks in each of his four NFL seasons, making the Pro Bowl each time. As part of the blockbuster trade, the Packers sent Kenny Clark to Dallas along with two first-round picks.The former Penn State linebacker could have played out the final year of his rookie contract in Dallas, but instead wanted a salary boost, which he got upon joining the Packers. Shortly after the trade, Green Bay signed Parsons to a four-year contract worth $188 million. That adds up to $47 million a year, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.Green Bay has made the playoffs the last two seasons, and a move like this could turn them into Super Bowl contenders.Parsons one of many underappreciated defensive star to join Green BayEvidently, Jerry Jones didn’t want to pay Parsons what he felt was her worth, and Parsons’ move has drawn parallels to other defensive players that’ve come to Green Bay.“The Packers hope Parsons becomes the third in a series of defensive stars who were underappreciated by their prior teams before joining Green Bay and firmly establishing themselves as no-doubt Hall of Famers, wrote ESPN’s Bill Barnwell on Thursday.The other two, according to him, were Reggie White and Charles Woodson, who both came to Green Bay years ago as free agents.Barnwell believes that acquiring Parsons at 26, given his already impressive resume, is a massive coup for the Packers.Both White and Woodson helped the Packers win Super Bowls in the 1996 and 2010 seasons, respectively and they have both been inducted into the Hall of Fame since then. Time will tell if that happens a third time with Parsons.