Packers rookie Savion Williams launches GoFundMe for his mom battling heartbreaking health crisis

Savion Williams' GoFundMe campaign revealed that his mother is facing a serious health battle. The third-round draft pick from TCU turned to social media and crowdfunding to rally assistance for his family during this challenging period.

Williams emerged as a standout receiver with the Horned Frogs before the Packers selected him in April. His mother has served as a cornerstone of support throughout his football journey.

The rookie shared his plea for help on Tuesday through Instagram stories that included photos and a direct link to the fundraising campaign. His posts combined personal images with heartfelt messages about his mother's condition, and his faith in overcoming this obstacle.

"Gods got this," Williams wrote.

Savion Williams ig stories (image credit: instagram/savionwilliams18)

Williams' mother experienced a major life event in 2022, according to the TCU program feature.

Savion Williams emphasizes faith and prayer over financial contributions

Savion Williams' follow-up message revealed his understanding that not everyone could contribute monetarily. He emphasized the power of prayer and emotional support during his family's crisis.

Williams posted a second photo with his mother, accompanied by a message that showcased his deep faith and recognition of his mother's fighting spirit.

"My momma is a fighter ik that forsake. Leaving it in gods hands and supporting her all I can.. if you can't help give please just send prayers that is more than enough," Williams wrote on his Instagram story.

The timing of this health crisis coincides with Williams's transition into professional football with Green Bay. The Packers drafted him in the third round after his successful career at TCU, where he spent five years. His college profile emphasized how his daughter, Legacy, inspired him to approach football with greater discipline and responsibility.

Williams has already begun building relationships with his new teammates, particularly fellow rookie receiver Matthew Golden from Texas. They have spent time together off the field, including fishing trips and visits to local attractions around Green Bay. Their bond developed after the NFLPA Rookie Premiere, with both players acknowledging the adjustment to life in Wisconsin.

Williams' Horned Frogs feature story revealed how his mother's resilience taught him important lessons about strength and perseverance. He credited her influence with shaping his outlook on life and his approach to challenges both on and off the field.

