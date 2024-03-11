The Green Bay Packers have raided the New York Giants as the legal tampering period opens. The Packers have shored up their secondary with the signing of safety Xavier McKinney.

The Packers have already signed Las Vagas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, and now with McKinney, the franchise is making moves to ensure they get back to the playoffs in 2024.

McKinney signed a four-year, $68 million deal, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, and as expected, Giants fans aren't too happy with what has transpired given that Saquon Barkley has already moved on to the Philadelphia Eagles with one saying it's "the worst day ever" in their life.

"This is the worst day in history to be a Giants fan. Worst ever."

Other fans gave their take on Barkley and McKinney swapping New York for Philadelphia and Green Bay.

So as we can see, Giants fans are likely having a hard time dealing with the fact that two stars in Barkley and now McKinney have moved to other NFC teams as New York sees two of its better players strengthen conference and division rivals.

New York Giants have been raided to start free agency

New York was already going to have a tough time competing with fellow NFC East rivals next season, and that was with their full array of weapons.

But now, with Barkley signing with the Eagles, their offense with Jalen Hurts and new coordinator Kellen Moore gets significantly better. Then we add in McKinney to the Packers' secondary, which, of course, strengthens their defense, and New York hasn't had the best couple of hours to begin the legal tampering period.

Just where New York goes now is anyone's guess, and one could easily imagine that the franchise will attack the draft given they have the No. 6 overall pick.

There was a thought that New York would sign a quarterback as the team seems to be regretting Daniel Jones' contract, but now with several other roster holes that need to be fixed, the franchise could go in another direction.

It hasn't been the best start to free agency for New York, and we aren't entirely sure that it will get any better.