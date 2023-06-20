AJ Dillon and his wife, Gabrielle Dillon, became parents to a baby boy in May. Gabrielle took fans on a journey and shared her day-to-day activities with them.

The Green Bay Packers running back and his wife welcomed their son, Trey Dillon, on May 2. It was the same day that AJ turned 25.

The couple announced the birth of their child to their fans via a joint Instagram post. They included two black and white pictures of their family of three.

Since then, Gabrielle has been busy taking care of the newborn baby. Hence, in order to share how her morning looks like, she uploaded a calming TikTok video.

In the video, Gabrielle said that she is five weeks postpartum and starts off her day cuddling her baby. Then she tidies her bed and puts her baby in his swing so that she can take a bath.

Following that, she gets ready for the day and feeds her child, which takes about 30 minutes. She changes his clothes and picks a new outfit for herself and her child. Gabrielle said:

“It’s been a crazy adjustment to having a baby. It’s honestly crazy how much time they take up but it’s so worth it.”

They spend time with AJ Dillon and then proceed with other activities. The reception of fans was positive, as they expressed their appreciation and wished their best for the new mom.

AJ Dillon and wife welcomed their child after a year of marriage

The couple announced their pregnancy on Nov. 3, 2022, with a series of ultrasound photos. Over the weeks of her pregnancy, Gabrielle shared her experience and highlighted the stages of her pregnancy on social media.

They welcomed their first child after almost a year of getting married. AJ Dillon and Gabrielle were married in a dreamy Door County wedding in June 2022.

The couple met in 2020 after the Green Bay Packers selected AJ in the second round of the year’s NFL Draft. They got engaged in September 2021 on the family dock in Egg Harbor, where their wedding was held.

My children’s book that I wrote over the off-season is officially available for pre order! Get your copy here EXCITING NEWSMy children’s book that I wrote over the off-season is officially available for pre order! Get your copy here orangehatpublishing.com/product-page/q… More details to come, looks forward to an awesome book launch… stay tuned. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… EXCITING NEWS ‼️My children’s book that I wrote over the off-season is officially available for pre order! Get your copy here ➡️ orangehatpublishing.com/product-page/q… More details to come, looks forward to an awesome book launch… stay tuned. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/BaGQoF5KWk

AJ Dillion can not only teach his son how to be a great football player, but he can also read children's books authored by him. In the offseason, Dillion wrote "Quadzilla Finds His Footing."

