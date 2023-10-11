Packers Super Bowl champion wants Bill Belichick to follow Tom Brady's playbook, hints at Justin Herbert's Chargers as perfect fit

Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots have fallen on hard times. They’ve scored only 50 points this season, including three in their last two games. They’ve only won one game, but it was against a New York Jets team that lost Aaron Rodgers to a season-ending Achilles injury.

These results have some football fans calling for Bill Belichick’s ouster. The offense has been stagnant, and changes are needed. But if Belichick leaves or is booted out of New England, a former Super Bowl winner has an ideal coaching destination for him.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

James Jones thinks Bill Belichick must do a Tom Brady by joining the Los Angeles Chargers

In a recent episode of FS1’s Speak, former Green Bay Packers wide receiver James Jones said:

“I think Coach Bill Belichick needs to get out of here. Because for me, he needs to get to a Justin Herbert... He has to find a way to win without Tom.”

“I truly believe if he got to a team like the Chargers, with a Justin Herbert, a team with an elite quarterback, I think Bill Belichick can find a way to win. Do I know if that's a championship? I do not know. But I know that's an opportunity to play in the playoffs from what he's shown us.”

Jones was with the Packers when they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers in Super Bowl XLV. He shared those answers to the premise that an anonymous NFL executive suggested that the Patriots need real change.

Belichick has been the New England Patriots head coach since 2000, taking over from Pete Carroll. He and Brady have won six Super Bowls for the Foxborough-based squad. But as Jones suggested, it would be better for Belichick to go to the Chargers to continue his coaching journey.

Meanwhile, Tom Brady left the Patriots after the 2019 NFL season. A year later, he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, leading them to victory in Super Bowl LV over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chargers have the pieces that Bill Belichick can work with

If Bill Belichick to the Chargers does happen, he will be coaching one of the more talented rosters on both sides of the ball. On offense, they have Pro Bowl quarterback Justin Herbert, who signed a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension this offseason.

There’s also running back Austin Ekeler, granted that the Los Angeles Chargers work out a contract extension with him. They are also stacked at wide receiver with Keenan Allen, Quentin Johnston, and Mike Williams, who is out for the season due to a torn ACL injury.

On defense, they have Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, Asante Samuel Jr., and Derwin James Jr. But despite these players, the Chargers couldn’t get it together under Brandon Staley. They made the playoffs last season but collapsed in the Wild Card Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chargers had their 2023 bye in Week 5. They are 2-2 through their first four games but on a two-game winning streak.