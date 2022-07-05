"You gave me oxygen" - Packers superstar ex-fiancée Shailene Woodley has a message for former beau Aaron Rodgers

Packers star Aaron Rodgers and actress Shailene Woodley were on-again and off-again. After announcing their engagement, the couple started to drift apart. They separated in April, according to sources from People.com, and it was all on Rodgers' terms. Recently, Woodley took to social media to send a message to her former flame.

The actress posted a long, heartfelt message on Instagram about what she went through in June.

Woodley wrote:

"to the month of june : putting macro whack world events aside for a minute, on a micro level, you nurtured this woman’s head + heart. you gave me oxygen in the form of friends, babies, trees, magic, DANCING, animals, salt, sun, deep conversations, six packs from laughing, availability in the form of tears, PLAY, sunrises, hallway tag, goofiness, spontaneity, pita bread (so much pita!), hellos and goodbyes."

Woodley added:

"a beautiful wise italian in new york told me this would be the best month ever, and he was not wrong. (no shame shoutout: his name is dante sabatino + if you go to his website you may be stoked). (www.tarotbydante.com). god i’m grateful!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!"

The Italian that Woodley is referring to is Dante Sabatino, who does psychic and tarot card readings, per www.elle.com.

The pair were together during the quarterback's controversial stance on all the COVID vaccination mandates the NFL put in place. Even when he got COVID, she was by his side supporting him. Now that the pair has reportedly separated, Woodley is looking forward to the next chapter of her life. We assume Rodgers is, too.

Aaron Rodgers and Packers facing different 2022 season

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

The Packers and the reigning NFL MVP will be going into uncharted territory this season. There will be no Davante Adams in their lineup. While the franchise has dealt with the receiver's absence in the past, this time, he will not be coming back.

Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders to link up with longtime friend Derek Carr. The Packers will now have a, somewhat, new-look offense this season.

New draftee Christian Watson, newly acquired Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and tight end Robert Tunyan will all be charged with picking up the slack.

Adams saw the majority of throws from Green Bay's number 12. Now that he is no longer there, others will need to step up. Some have not put the Packers into the Super Bowl conversation simply because Adams has moved on, but when a franchise has a player as talented as Rodgers, they will always be in contention.

