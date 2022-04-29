Why did Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley reportedly split despite reconciliation efforts?

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley’s reported on-again and off-again relationship may finally be over. Despite no public statement from either party, new stories regarding their relationship have surfaced. According to E!, Woodley no longer wishes to date her ex fiancé Rodgers.

The source explained that despite Woodley’s efforts, she felt that the reconciliation was one-sided:

“[They] are not together. Shailene tried to give it another shot and was spending time with Aaron. But she quickly saw that everything was on his terms and nothing was going to change. There was no reason to continue and she's done with it again.”

Aaron Rodgers has made public statements regarding Shailene Woodley in recent months

Following reports of their breakup in February, Aaron Rodgers took to social media to convey his feelings for Shailene Woodley. In an Instagram post, the Green Bay Packers quarterback expressed nothing but love for Woodley.

Rodgers' Instagram love letter to Woodley stated his feelings and appreciation:

“@shailenewoodley, thanks for letting me chase after you the first couple months after we met, and finally letting me catch up to you and be a part of your life. Thanks for always having my back, for the incredible kindness you show me and everyone you meet, and for showing me what unconditional love looks like, I love you and am grateful for you.”

Rodgers also publicly apologized for how the COVID-19 drama that kept him out of an NFL game also affected his teammates and loved ones. Multiple outlets reported that Rodgers and Woodley intended to remain friends despite their broken engagement.

Aaron Rodgers is coming off a regular season where he won a consecutive league MVP award, but his Packers failed to go deep in the playoffs. They lost to San Francisco 13-10 in the Divionsal Round. He re-signed with the Packers for another year and subsequently, in a surprise move, the team traded star wide receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for draft picks, including a first-round and a second-round pick for the 2022 draft.

Presumably, the Packers will use the draft and free agency to reload around their MVP quarterback in hopes of a deeper playoff run next season. The Packers will have a total of 11 draft picks for the upcoming NFL draft that begins on Thursday, April 28, 2022.

