Packers vs Cowboys 2024 NFL Playoffs: Simone Biles fires Dallas a warning

Simone Biles, a top athlete, knows much about rivalries and setting the tone early. Taking to social media, the gymnast did so with an Instagram story. It was a six-word statement intended to send a friendly shiver down the spine of Cowboys fans and players.

Simone Biles Instagram Story - Courtesy of Simone Biles on Instagram

"We are coming for you Dallas"

The story featured a smiling Cowboy emoji, a Cowboy boot emoji and a horse emoji. Biles is the wife of Packers strong safety Jonathan Owens, and as such, the wife was supporting her husband by going after his rivals.

Simone Biles and other Packers fans root for upset against heating up Cowboys

Jordan Love at Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

Heading into 2023, many doubted Jordan Love had what it took to match Aaron Rodgers. However, just one season into his career, the young quarterback has done something his predecessor failed to do in 2022.

Rodgers failed at the doorstep of the playoffs in a win-and-in showdown against the Detroit Lions. This year, Love managed to find himself in the same situation. This time, however, the team managed to climb into the seventh seed and are rewarded with a showdown against Dallas.

The 9-8 Packers will face the 12-5 Cowboys in Dallas on Sunday, Jan. 14, at 4:30 p.m. EST. As far as No. 2 seeds the team could have ended up facing, they got a redhot one but still have reason to believe they lucked out.

The bad news is that the team is coming into the game on a two-game winstreak. They haven't been winning so long that they're due for a loss but they also aren't limping into the playoffs.

The good news for Biles, however, is that if one zooms out to the big picture, the Packers can be considered favorites to win in the contest. Dak Prescott is 2-4 in playoff games in his career and has never managed to win a playoff game in consecutive playoff appearances.

He lost his first playoff game in 2016, won a playoff game in 2018, and lost his first playoff game in 2021. He won a playoff game in 2022 and if the pattern holds, would be on pace to lose against the Packers.

Of course, the NFL seems to love to upset patterns as soon as they become established, so one can't automatically call Sunday's showdown a win for the Packers. Will Jordan Love win his first playoff introduction?