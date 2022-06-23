Pacman Jones is winning hearts of NFL fans thanks to his touching gesture involving son of late teammate Chris Henry

Adam "Pacman" Jones played in the NFL from 2005-2018. He's most notable for his time with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010-2017. Jones had lot of off-the-field behavorial issues with the law.
One of his closest teammates was wide receiver Chris Henry, who he was teammates with at West Virginia State University for a year. Henry, like his close friend Jones, had many off-the-field issues.
Henry tragically passed away on December 17, 2009, when he was dragged from a moving truck that his fiancée was driving after a verbal altercation.
Following the death of his long-time colleague Chris Henry, Jones adopted his children, vowing to raise them as Henry would have wanted to. He's now taking his son, Chris Jr., on college visits.
Most people remember Jones as a hot head who was always getting in trouble. Now, it seems he's a changed man since adopting Henry's children.
At age 14, Chris Jr. is entering his first year of high school but has already garnered the interest of some high-end division one colleges.
He has offers from Ohio State, West Virginia, Marshall, Grambling State, Jackson State, Connecticut, Akron, Penn State, and South Florida. His most recent offer came from the University of Miami.
Chris Jr. spoke to WCPO about watching and learning from his late father's game.
Chris Jr. said:
“I like to watch his West Virginia [games],” Chris Jr. recently told WCPO. “Those are my favorite. When I watch him, it’s like we run the same, catch the same — it’s crazy.”
Jr. added that he thinks his father would be proud of him today.
“It’s really important to live up to my dad’s legacy,” Chris Jr. told WCPO. “I think about it a lot when I’m on the field. I think he would be pretty proud of me right now, to see where I am.”
Years from now, Henry Jr. could be a standout receiver in the NFL, like his father was.
