Pacman Jones gets heated on Twitter in response to NFL’s new touchback rule

Former NFL defensive back Pacman Jones expressed his anger at the NFL's new touchback rule that was passed on Tuesday.

The rule will make all fair catches and touchbacks on kickoffs to come out to the 25-yard line. A returner can fair catch anywhere from the goal line up to the 24-yard line, which would be resulted in the ball being moved up to the 25-yard line. The same rule was implemented in college football in 2018.

The NFL announced the news on Tuesday.

"The NFL has passed a new rule instituting all fair catches and touchbacks come out to the 25-yard line on kickoffs, source said," NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said. "Now the same as the college rule, the thought is that this should make it safer, though special teams coaches around the league oppose the change."

This caused former NFL defensive back Pacman Jones to respond bluntly and voice his unfiltered opinion calling it "bulls**t."

With the rule change, there could be many fewer kickoff returns in the 2023 season. However, unlike most rule changes, this year's new touchback rule is a one-year trial, meaning the NFL can do away with it after this season if they decide they don't like the change.

The hope for the rule change is to limit kickoff returns, which result in a lot of injuries, specifically concussions.

The NFL approved a new rule allowing teams to dress a third active quarterback without using an active roster spot

NFC championship game: San Francisco 49ers vs. Philadelphia Eagles

On Monday, the NFL passed a new rule that allows teams to have a third active quarterback on their rosters that doesn't use an active roster spot.

"NFL owners approved the bylaw proposal allowing teams to dress a third QB without using an active roster spot, I’m told," NFL insider Tom Pelissero tweeted. "A no-brainer to bring it back in the aftermath of the San Francisco playoff game."

The rule can basically be known as the "San Francisco 49ers rule." The rule comes less than five months after the San Francisco-Philadelphia Eagles NFC championship game, where the 49ers' two active quarterbacks (Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson) were injured in the game. That forced the 49ers to play with an injured Purdy for most of the game after his backup got hurt.

The rule is big and beneficial for teams that have dealt with multiple quarterback injuries in the season. The 49ers had all four of their quarterbacks injured when Johnson went down in the playoff game. Implementing the new rule allows teams to have three quarterbacks suit up each Sunday.

