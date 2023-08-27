Paige Buechle shares stunning picture with Brittany Mahomes amid Patrick Mahomes’ wife’s birthday preparations

Brittany Mahomes' birthday is nearing, and her friends cannot stop themselves from making her feel special.

The former soccer player will turn 28 in a couple of days. Therefore, to make her birthday more special, her friends organized an early party for her. She clicked pictures with her friends. One of those friends, the wife of Shane Buechle, uploaded pictures of her and Brittany together.

The caption of the post was:

"denim + diamonds for the soon to be birthday girl"

Fans wished the mother of two a very happy birthday. The pictures that Paige Buechle posted were from Brittany's house, with her friends giving her hugs and surprises before the big day.

Brittany Mahomes received a blockbuster surprise from her close friends

Brittany, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was surprised with a birthday party organized by her friend Kayla Nicole, the ex-girlfriend of Travis Kelce, and other friends. The surprise party brought Brittany to tears, and she expressed her emotions on social media, saying "I cried".

Kayla Nicole shared pictures and videos of the surprise celebration, showcasing the joyous moments.

In some of Brittany's recently uploaded pictures, fans can see Patrick also joining in on the fun and celebrating his wife's special day by riding on a mechanical bull while she posed for a photograph.

Brittany shares a birthday month with her husband, Patrick, who was born on September 17, just 16 days after her own birthday on September 1.

The couple, who have two children, celebrated their daughter, Sterling's, birthday on February 20, and their son, Bronze, was born on November 28.

In a delightful twist of fate, these celebratory occasions align with the NFL season's ebullient kick-off, imbuing the family's festivities with an added layer of resonance and jubilance.

