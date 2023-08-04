Paige Spiranac might be up for a wardrobe change.

Though popular for her golf content, the Instagram star is also known to comment on the NFL and NBA regularly. This time, it was about people comparing her to Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence.

While Paige Spiranac joked about it, she said she would burn the headband that made her look like Lawrence. That being said, both Spiranac and Lawrence have a smiliar shade of blond hair.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Paige Spiranac @PaigeSpiranac Someone said I looked like Trevor Lawrence and I can’t unsee it now lol brb burning this headband but enjoy the picks pic.twitter.com/AH7TQEx2kK

Though the video was about Spiranac making her picks, she didn't fail to mention the Trevor Lawrence comparison:

"Someone said I looked like Trevor Lawrence and I can’t unsee it now lol brb burning this headband but enjoy the picks."

Fans in the comments couldn't stop noticing the comparision once Spiranac had pointed it out.

OldKYWAGuy @CombsCombs1963 @PaigeSpiranac Trevor never looked so good

Of course, it was a little funny to most users.

"Trevor never looked so good," one fan wrote on Twitter.

Spiranac, an NFL fan, has also admitted to being a Buffallo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Often time, the 30-year-old has been seen supporting both teams at the same time. She said earlier:

"Who’s your team? Both my parents are from Pittsburgh so I was born a Steelers fan. Can’t forget about my love for the Bills tho."

Paige Spiranac questioned Kyler Murray's guaranteed contract

As the 2023 preseason draws closer, Spiranac went on to discuss the new season and what it might entail. Of course, she was a little more excited about a few things.

She began with Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets, but Spiranac was also interested in Kyler Murray. Especially when considering his massive contract with the Arizona Cardinals. She said:

"Kyler Murray? Most people are talking about Kyler Murray's future with the Cardinals and they should. $160 million guaranteed. He's hot and cold. And that weird contract clause that he has to actually study and work on this. What is it going to look like this year for Kyler Murray?"

Furthermore, Murray also had a torn ACL last season. The injury occured while playing the New England Patriots and took an entire season to recover. With the camps already here, Murray will have to gear up for the 2023 season right around the corner.

Paige Spiranac spoke about Joe Burrow's injury and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' future post Tom Brady as well.