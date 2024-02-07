Panthers HC Dave Canales talks about dark history involving pornography, cheating on his wife Lizzy in tell-all book about marriage

Dave Canales wasn’t afraid to tell the world about the demons that nearly wrecked his marriage. He wrote about his struggles in the book “This Marriage? The Question That Changed Everything.”

According to the Associated Press’ Steve Reed, Canales wrote the book with his wife Lizzy in September 2022 when he was the quarterback coach for the Seattle Seahawks. He revealed in the book how his family and counseling helped him overcome alcoholism, infidelity, and pornography addiction.

Dave Canales wrote in the book about his battle with consuming excessive pornographic material (via USA Today):

"A huge part in the severed intimacy that I was experiencing with Lizzy was because I was addicted to pornography. It was like a gateway drug for me, creating pathways in my brain that allowed me to use sex coldly for my own benefit. It was a secret, silent struggle that I had years before I was married."

The couple wrote the book to help newlyweds build a vibrant relationship and for those undergoing the same issues to know they are not alone. They published the book despite knowing it might affect Dave's chances of landing higher coaching positions.

They wrote in the book’s preface:

"We wanted other people to feel safe starting this journey toward a vibrant marriage by helping them see they are not alone."

The Azusa Pacific alum also shared his struggles with alcoholism, writing:

“I quit drinking alcohol altogether, knowing that I do not have great restraint in that area, and it numbs me to making other poor choices.”

The 42-year-old added that he had an infidelity incident one month before his wedding. Also, Dave Canales sometimes took off his wedding ring and acted like he was single early in their marriage.

However, she never gave up on him. Lizzy Canales urged her husband to undergo counseling. It worked as he quit drinking alcoholic drinks and consuming lascivious material. Removing those fancies from his system allowed them a prosperous and loving Christian-based wedding.

While the former wide receiver and defensive back is dedicated to his craft, he also finds time for his four children. But after he took the initiative to save his marriage by becoming a better person, he will now try to save a struggling NFL franchise — Carolina Panthers.

Dave Canales named Carolina Panthers head coach

The Panthers’ situation worsened after they finished the 2023 season at 2-15. They fired Frank Reich after losing 11 games while interim head coach Chris Tabor won only one out of six matches.

Thus Dave Canales will be tasked with turning the team's fortunes around like his marriage. It’s been six seasons since the Carolina Panthers entered the postseason. They last won a playoff game in 2015. They’ve had four losing records from 2018 to 2023 and need a complete turnaround.

That transformation starts with Dave Canales helping second-year quarterback Bryce Young become a consistent and explosive threat. As a starting rookie signal-caller, the former Alabama standout has had 315 completions for 2,877 yards and a touchdown.

The Panthers’ top brass will be hoping that Canales’s presence does wonders for Young. After all, he helped turn Baker Mayfield into an impressive quarterback who could earn a massive contract extension.