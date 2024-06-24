Panthers owner David Tepper set to receive $650,000,000 boost as Carolina waits on stadium renovations

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Carolina Panthers
  • Panthers owner David Tepper set to receive $650,000,000 boost as Carolina waits on stadium renovations

Panthers owner David Tepper set to receive $650,000,000 boost as Carolina waits on stadium renovations

By Utkarsh Tiwari
Modified Jun 24, 2024 18:02 GMT
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Carolina Panthers

David Tepper plans to renovate Bank of America Stadium, the home of the Carolina Panthers. However, to fulfill his plans, the billionaire needs assistance from the Charlotte City Council to the tune of $650 million.

Tepper took over the ownership of the Panthers in 2018 for $2.3 billion; he inherited the Bank of America Stadium. The stadium opened its gates in 1996 and has seen multiple renovations over the years.

To again renovate the stadium, Tepper needs $800 million. The billionaire is willing to front $150 million from his end but requires taxpayer’s dollars for the rest. Joseph Person of The Athletic states that the city is all set to decide on this agenda soon.

also-read-trending Trending

Person wrote that the 11 members of Charlotte’s city council are set to vote on the matter. As per Tepper's proposal, this amount will be funded from the taxes received under the hospitality-related collections. Also, taxes which are set aside for tourism-related projects will contribute to the collection.

This vote will take place on Monday evening, merely three weeks after David Tepper revealed the details of the renovation project. The plans are set to improve the fan experience, along with providing better accessibility to the players and staff.

Cam Newton calls out David Tepper

While Panthers fans had called out the billionaire owner, demanding public funds, former franchise QB Cam Newton took a different route. On his podcast Fourth and 1, Newton took shots at Tepper for not listening to the city of Charlotte.

"I don't care how much money you got. I don't care how much money you asking for. But if you're not at one, the number one in charge is not at one with the city, it's not gonna work. It's not, so take it for what it's worth."

The city council is set to go on its summer break after this week and hence this deal has progressed at a breakneck speed. The expectations are that David Tepper’s request for the funds will be approved in the vote on Monday.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी