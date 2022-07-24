EXCLUSIVE: "Quarterbacks are a product of their environment" - Panthers star believes Sam Darnold and Cam Newton not solely responsible for rough spell over the past few seasons

Sam Darnold and Cam Newton have come in for a lot of criticism in the past couple of years, especially from Carolina Panthers fans. However, Panthers tight end Colin Thompson believes the quarterbacks have been unfairly treated and should not carry all the blame for Carolina's poor results.

Betty Love @PartridgeLady

@repadams @AVL_Mike They should APOLOGIZE to Cam Newton, way they misled fans, used him 2 rebuild the Fan base & EMPTY stadium, while they sought 5 other QBs all over him, ongoing! It messed up his STATS as QB, coming back so late! Rhule kept blaming Cam & not Sam Darnold! @rana_dash @repadams @AVL_Mike They should APOLOGIZE to Cam Newton, way they misled fans, used him 2 rebuild the Fan base & EMPTY stadium, while they sought 5 other QBs all over him, ongoing! It messed up his STATS as QB, coming back so late! Rhule kept blaming Cam & not Sam Darnold! 😳@rana_dash @repadams

Speaking exclusively to the Sportskeeda Inside the Huddle podcast, Thompson discussed at length the role of the quarterback within within a team:

"My point is, quarterbacks are a product of their environment."

Thompson continued:

"It is the ultimate team sport. We're forced into individualization with it, with fantasy football and all that stuff."

Before discussing an example from a game last season:

"Against the Eagles, I missed on Barnett and Sam Darnold had a scramble, and we could probably of thrown a touchdown. But Sam Darnold had scramble the other direction. But people said that Sam Darnold missed the throw, but did Sam Darnold miss the throw or did Colin Thompson miss the block?"

He summed it up succinty by saying:

"That's the game of football, where you're the quarterback, you're relying on everyone else to do their job too."

Carolina Panthers have struggled to find Cam Newton's replacement

Carolina Panthers v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

When Matt Rhule first arrived in Carolina, he made his intentions clear immediately when he cut Cam Newton. This was a new era for Carolina and it was intended to be the start of something special. Whatever Rhule's plans were, they certainly didn't come to fruition.

The franchise has cycled through a multitude of signal callers and given up a bounty of draft picks without getting any closer to a long-term solution.

Warren Sharp @SharpFootball how Matt Rhule built a QB room



- signs Teddy Bridgewater

- trades for Sam Darnold

- trades away Teddy

- exercises Darnold's 5th yr option

- signs Matt Barkley

- signs Cam Newton

- benches Newton

- cuts Barkley

- re-signs PJ Walker

- drafts Matt Corral

- trades for Baker Mayfield how Matt Rhule built a QB room- signs Teddy Bridgewater- trades for Sam Darnold- trades away Teddy- exercises Darnold's 5th yr option- signs Matt Barkley- signs Cam Newton- benches Newton- cuts Barkley- re-signs PJ Walker- drafts Matt Corral- trades for Baker Mayfield

Rhule has come in for heavy scrutiny on this subject. Some experts believe that he is looking for a quick fix at the position, rather than going through the growing pains that come from drafting a rookie.

Baker Mayfield will become the sixth starting quarterback that Rhule has employed, with the seventh potentially waiting in the wings. The Panthers also drafted quarterback Matt Corral this year. Should Rhule's latest project not be successful, he may well find himself out of a job.

Rhule is 10-23 as the head coach of Carolina and to say that the clouds are gathering is an understatement. We will see if he can turn things around when the season kicks off in under two months time.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Sportskeeda. More episodes of Sportskeeda's Inside The Huddle podcast can be watched here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far