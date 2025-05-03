Panthers WR Xavier Legette reveals end goal behind owning 14 horses

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette shared the vision behind his collection of 14 horses back home in Mullins, South Carolina.

Ad

Legette has gained popularity among Panthers fans not just for his on-field performance but also for his Southern drawl. His horse-inspired touchdown celebration, where he mimics riding down the sideline, caught attention during his rookie season.

The wide receiver recently appeared on Kay Adams' "Up & Adams" podcast ahead of the 151st Kentucky Derby. He's serving as the NFL's social correspondent at Churchill Downs this weekend, as announced by the league on Thursday.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I see it as like kind of a big investment. And one day, I want to get into the Derby," Legette said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Panthers receiver owns an American Quarter horse named "Dolla Bill" and another named "Dime Piece."

Xavier Legette's lifelong bond with horses

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

Legette's relationship with horses began at an early age, as he explained during last year's rookie minicamp with the Panthers.

Ad

"I was about five years old," Legette said about his first experience riding. "And ever since I was a little boy—my uncle, he would bring the horses to my house every day for my birthday. And then we'll go out there to the horse stable on the weekend."

As part of his duties as social correspondent, Legette will produce content for the NFL's social media platforms from Churchill Downs. He's already made his Derby prediction, picking Chunk of Gold to win at 30-1 odds, noting that he's "always trying to go for the underdog."

Ad

This Panthers player and horse racing relationship is not unusual. Jake Delhomme, a former number 17 Carolina wearer and member of the team's Hall of Honor, has horse racing in his family. His former quarterback partner assists in the operation of Set-Hut Stable in Breaux Bridge, Louisiana, where Touchuponastar was born. Touchuponastar, Louisiana's Horse of the Year, won seven races, the Evangeline Downs Classic being one of them last year.

Legette's first NFL season showed promise with 49 receptions for 497 yards and four touchdowns. He'll now team up with fellow wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, the Panthers' recent No. 8 overall draft pick.

Legette won't announce the traditional "Riders Up" call at this year's Derby. That honor belongs to Olympic gymnast Simone Biles. Previous years saw quarterback Teddy Bridgewater (2015), coach Sean Payton (2106), Baker Mayfield (2019), and Patrick Mahomes (2023) deliver the iconic phrase that signals jockeys to mount their horses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sanu Abraham Sanu Abraham is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda. As an avid football fan, he provides unique perspectives and novel ideas to the coverage of the sport and its many fascinating personalities.



His goal is to write lively and engaging articles that further demonstrate his expertise in the game. Sanu also has an exceptional ability to analyze team strategies and report on the latest developments on the field.



In addition to his sports writing, Sanu holds a postgraduate diploma in filmmaking and creative writing. As a firm believer in the power of storytelling and a keen observer, Sanu aims to document impactful moments through his passionate journalism and image-capturing. Know More

Panthers Nation! Check out the latest Carolina Panthers Schedule and dive into the Panthers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.