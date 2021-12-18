Donald Parham injury: Chargers TE provides update on social media

Last night, Los Angeles Chargers tight end Donald Parham suffered what can only be described as a horror injury in the first quarter. After a 75-yard kick-off return by Andre Roberts, Justin Herbert and co were set up in superb field position.

After a couple of failed attempts at getting in the end zone, it brought up a fouth-and-goal. Chargers head coach Brandon Staley who is known for going for it on fourth down, did so again.

Herbert threw a bullet to Parham at the back of the end zone which the tight end caught, however he could not complete the catch as he fell to the ground with his head hitting the turf hard.

It was clear from the second he hit the ground that he was in trouble. Parham was knocked unconscious from the hit with the turf and it was a horrible sight to see. Players and medical personnel rushed to his side before putting him on a stretcher eventually taking the 24-year-old to hospital to be evaluated. Watch the incident below.

Viewer discretion is advised.

Donald Parham Jr appears to be knocked out after this 4th and goal play 😨 https://t.co/eEPPuXZ8v8

Parham provides update on his health

It was a bad look with his head smacking into the ground and with no word on his wellbeing for the majority of the game, fans had to wait to hear word on his condition. Well, Parham allayed all fears as he took to his social media to give the football world an update and it was positive.

It was certainly good to see that Parham is doing well and is in good spirits which comes a relief to us all. The tight end will now be in concussion protocol and it is highly unlikely that he will take the field for the Chargers' next game against the Houston Texans.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers were clearly rattled from the incident with Parham, affecting their play early on. However, they eventually got on a roll and forced Patrick Mahomes to score a touchdown with two minutes remaining to force overtime, which he did.

Unfortunately for the Chargers, they never got the ball back as Mahomes took the Chiefs down into Chargers territory where Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for a 34-yard touchdown to seal the deal as the Chiefs maintained top spot in the AFC West.

