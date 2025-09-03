Paris Hilton sends 2-word message as Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle teams up with Val Chmerkovskiy in Dancing with the Stars S34

  • home icon
By Oindrila Chowdhury
Published Sep 03, 2025
Braxton Berrios' girlfriend, Alix Earle, is suiting up for Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars, pairing with Val Chmerkovskiy, one of the show’s most iconic pros. Alix announced the news on Instagram:

"Season 34 here we come."

Paris Hilton chimed in, writing:

"Slay sis!"

In July, Alix and Paris starred together in a Carl’s Jr. commercial for the Queso Crunch burger, which was a nod to Paris’ iconic fast-food ads from the 2000s.

In May 2024, they also teamed up for a Joe & the Juice campaign.

The news comes three days before Braxton BerriosHouston Texans open the 2025 NFL season against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday.

Braxton Berrios' GF Alix Earle is Texans WR's true cheerleader

On August 18, Alix Earle attended the Texans’ Week 2 preseason game against the Carolina Panthers in full country-western attire to support her boyfriend. Alix wore crimson knee-high boots, denim blue shorts, a black T-shirt and a Texans cap. She posted a reel on Instagram with the caption:

“Sorry for the massive text. Texasssssss."

After the Texans’ 20-3 win over the Panthers, Alix shared romantic snaps with Berrios on Instagram.

“Worth the wait," she wrote.
Last month, breakup rumors between Alix and Braxton were creating buzz. It started when Alix was seen out with friends and traveling solo, including a girls’ trip to Spain and spent time away from Houston.

However, on August 10, Alix put breakup rumors to rest by cheering Berrios during the Texans’ preseason game vs. the Vikings. After Berrios scored a 14-yard touchdown, Alix posted a video clip of the moment with just one word:

“Touchdown.”

Braxton and Alix have been dating since early 2023, going public in June 2023. Later, it was officially confirmed by Alix in November 2023. Before dating Alix, Berrios was in a two-year relationship with Sophia Culpo.

Edited by Krutik Jain
