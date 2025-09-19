"Part of his Cowboys initiation": NFL fans react to Jadeveon Clowney getting arrested on trespass charge before signing $3,500,000 deal

The new member of the Dallas Cowboys, Jadeveon Clowney, was reported on Friday to have been arrested on September 12, on his way to signing his contract for the team. He was arrested on the charge of trespassing in his hometown of Rock Hill, South Carolina.&quot;Cowboys DE Jadeveon Clowney was arrested in his hometown of Rock Hill, S.C. last Friday for misdemeanour trespassing and failure to identify, according to police records.&quot;Here is how NFL fans reacted to this news.These fans think that the arrest was related to him joining the Dallas Cowboys.&quot;Part of his Cowboys initiation.&quot;, said this fan. &quot;See how fast the cowboys can ruin ya life.&quot;, said another fan. These fans do not care about the arrest due to the nature of it and the fact it was over a week ago.&quot;Who cares?!? Misdemeanors.&quot;, said this fan. &quot;Who cares he was a free agent.&quot;, said another fan. &quot;The lamest arrest in history holy cow.&quot;, said a third fan.While this fan is surprised that Clowney was arrested in his hometown.&quot;How he got arrested for this in his HOMETOWN is beyond me lol.&quot;, said this fan.What happened to Jadeveon Clowney?According to police reports reported by WSOC-TV, Clowney was trying to park in a parking lot on Constitution Boulevard in Rock Hill that was not open to parking.Despite being given this knowledge, Clowney still parked there.This is the &quot;trespassing&quot; charge that he was arrested for.Clowney was announced as a Dallas Cowboy a day later.He is expected to make his debut for the team this weekend, and the former number one pick should be a suitable replacement for Micah Parsons, who departed Dallas for Green Bay earlier this month.