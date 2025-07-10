"Passed around like a blunt": NFL fans react to Davante Adams' first look in Rams new uniform

After he was released by the New York Jets on March 4, Davante Adams joined the LA Rams. The star wide receiver signed a two-year deal on worth $44 million five days later.

The NFL's X account released Adams' first look in a Rams uniform on Thursday. The tweet featured two pictures him posing in his new team's colors.

Seeing Adams represent the Rams got a lot reactions from fans. Many called him out for quitting on his previous teams. Others said that while he might be in a new uniform, he still has the same attitude.

"Passed around like a blunt," one fan wrote.

"New threads, same attitude. Watch him cry and throw a fit if he doesn't get the ball enough - meaning nearly all the time. Davante is the same wherever he goes," another fan wrote.

"We all know, it's coming. It might be a quarter, half a game, a game, multiple games, or a season, but it's too good for the Football Gods not to make happen. Jimmy G is going to be Davante Adams quarterback on the Rams," one fan tweeted.

However, some were excited to see how Adams performs in LA.

"Ready to play," one fan commented.

"The jersey absolutely sucks, but I have confidence Davante will still be a great player," a fan said.

"Happy for him, hope he has a solid year now that he isnt tied to Rodgers," another fan said.

Davante Adams is excited to catch passes from Rams QB Matthew Stafford

After signing a new deal with the LA Rams, it was announced that Davante Adams will be the team's WR2 behind Puka Nacua. However, he is still excited to be a huge part of its offense.

"I feel like this is what I needed just based off the vibe and the aura of the building," Adams said on June 10, via ESPN. "And everybody's in a good mood. It's not like a dark cloud over the building. And I've experienced that quite a bit over the last few years. So, it's a glaring difference when you come into a building like this."

Adams also praised Matthew Stafford and said that he is looking forward to catching passes from him.

"And (they) got a really good quarterback in here," Adams said.

"Got a really good, young team that shows a lot of promise and was obviously really close to being able to have a chance at the whole thing last year. So, just knowing how hungry this team is and seeing the work that they're still putting in after having a year last year just kind of confirms that I'm in the right place."

It will be interesting to see how far Adams goes with the Rams next season.

