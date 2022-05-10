WATCH: F1 reporter hilariously mistakes NBA prospect Paolo Banchero for Patrick Mahomes 

Patrick Mahomes is a lot of things. A star quarterback, Super Bowl Winner, MVP, celebrity husband, and father. However, he is not a 6'10" power forward about to be selected among the top 5 picks in the NBA draft. That didn't stop one Formula 1 reporter from confusing him with Paolo Banchero at the recent Miami Grand Prix.

Admittedly, the two have some physical similarities. Still, how many 6'10" quarterbacks do you know? The reporter asked the Duke star about his experience of attending an F1 race. Banchero remarked that it's "spectacular," and he has never been to a race before. The reporter asks one follow-up question before realizing, "Uh, okay. It's not Patrick." Watch the comedy here:

The clip quickly went viral, and rightfully so. Banchero is stoked to be getting an interview, albeit under false pretenses. Upon realizing his error, the reporter treats Banchero like he might be any random person and not a potential future NBA star.

Banchero took to Twitter to comment, and Mahomes didn't see the resemblance.

Where was Mahomes?

The quarterback was actually in Miami for the Grand Prix, to the reporter's credit. However, the Kansas City superstar has spent much of the off-season loving up to his new bride Brittany. On March 12th in Hawaii, the two were married after being together for more than ten years. Brittany can tend to garner as much spotlight as the quarterback on some occasions, but the couple seem to be enjoying their time as newlyweds.

Last month, the pair were spotted at Coachella donned in traditional festival gear.

On Sunday, the Chiefs signal caller took to Instagram to pay tribute to the mother of his child, Sterling, gifting her with a new, wine-colored Ferrari for Mother's Day.

With the Chiefs' OTAs scheduled to begin on May 25th, Mahomes doesn't have much time left for the honeymoon phase before getting back to work. Other teams in the AFC West have been loading up for the 22'-23' season. The Chiefs lost Tyreek Hill and have several new weapons for Mahomes to develop chemistry with before the regular season begins.

The Chiefs finished the season at the top of the AFC West with a 12-5 record. They looked like real contenders for the Super Bowl until the AFC Championship game. At this stage, they lost in overtime to the Cincinnati Bengals by a game-winning field goal. The Chiefs will be looking to challenge for the Super Bowl this year. With a roster loaded with talent and potential, it will be tough for any team to stop them.

