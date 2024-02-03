Patrick Mahomes has been in the headlines for all the right reasons since slaying the Baltimore Ravens in their own backyard in the AFC Championship Game last Sunday. In the aftermath of that win, a video of the two-time Super Bowl MVP promptly went viral, this time for his dad bod.

In the video captured by Inside the NFL, Mahomes is seen standing shirtless, addressing the Chiefs locker room, saying:

"Great job today. Like I've been saying - we ain't done yet."

Stills of Mahomes from that video spread like wildfire on NFL Twitter as fans got their jokes off at Mahomes' expense. The two-time Super Bowl champion himself took notice of the talk, a little embarrassed by the sudden turn of events.

This week, Patrick Mahomes' father Pat Mahomes Sr. made an appearance on CNN to talk about the Chiefs' run to the Super Bowl. The hosts made it a point to ask the former MLB pitcher about his son's dad bod.

Pat Mahomes Sr. said took the blame upon himself. He said:

“I did see the photo, we actually talked about it last night. Patrick works hard, man. He’s at the gym all the time, he works out three times a week. He’s just unfortunate he got that from me.

"That’s in his DNA. We don’t get the muscles like DK Metcalf and some of the guys that are built like rocks and statues. We just got this natural dad bod, but hey, we representing.”

Looking back at Pat Mahomes Sr.'s MLB career: Did Chiefs QB's dad win a World Series?

Pat Mahomes Sr. had an eventful career in Major League Baseball, suiting up for some storied franchises.

He was drafted in 1988 by the Minnesota Twins, making his debut later in 1992. The Twins won the World Series (their first in franchise history) the year prior when Mahomes Sr. was not part of the team. In any case, he stuck around in the Twin Cities for a total of four-and-a-half years. His ERA read 5.82 and he had a win-loss record of 18-28 with the franchise.

He was traded to the Boston Red Sox in 1996, a year after his son was born. He suited up in 21 games for Boston over two years before eventually being released by the franchise.