Pat Mahomes Sr. taunts Eagles, smokes on "them Philly blunts" as Chiefs revel in back-to-back Super Bowl wins

Pat Mahomes Sr. was reveling in the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 58 win over the San Francisco 49ers. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 25-22 in OT on Sunday to win their second straight Super Bowl.

Following the win, Pat Mahomes Sr. was on the field when Emmanuel Acho caught up with him, and the quarterback's dad took aim at the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Don’t ever doubt 15, I made him different… and I ain’t smoking on them Joe Burrow’s I’m smoking on them Philly Blunts.”

Mahomes Sr. has been known to say he is smoking on people's packs. Following the Chiefs win over the Cincinnati Bengals last year, Mahomes Sr. said he was smoking on the Joe Burrow pack. Then, this year, after Kansas City's win over the Baltimore Ravens, Mahomes Sr. said he was smoking on the Lamar Jackson pack.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes named Super Bowl 58 MVP

In Kansas City's Super Bowl 58 win over the San Francisco 49ers, quarterback Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP.

Mahomes went 34-for-46 for 333 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. He led the team down the field into field goal range to force OT at the end of the game, and then in OT, took Kansas City down the field for a game-winning touchdown.

"It's culture, man," Mahomes said of the Chiefs believing they could get over the hump, via ESPN. "I got brought into this culture. Alex Smith was leading the team. They had the pieces in place and Coach Reid has been the ultimate leader and I got brought in and I just trying to exemplify that, and he keeps pushing to be even better.

"He brings out the best in me because he lets me be me. I think that's important. He's not trying to make me anyone else. I don't think I'm the quarterback that I am if I didn't have Coach Reid as my coach. He wants you to be the best person you can be."

With the win, the franchise has now won back-to-back Super Bowls, and Mahomes believes this is the start of Kansas City's dynasty.

"It's the start of one," Mahomes told CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson afterward when asked if the Chiefs are indeed a dynasty. "We're not done. I know we're going to celebrate tonight ... but we're not done. We've got a young team, we're going to keep this thing going."

Following their Super Bowl 58 win, Kansas City opened at +650 to win the Super Bowl next year, trailing only the San Francisco 49ers.