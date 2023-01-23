Pat McAfee advises Dak Prescott to leave the country for a while after Cowboys Twitter account blames QB for loss vs. 49ers

Dak Prescott had a bad day over the weekend. The quarterback headed into the weekend in high spirits after winning the Dallas Cowboys their first road playoff game since the 1990s but ultimately went down in flames against the San Francisco 49ers. In response, the quarterback is feeling the heat from across the country as the team has once again failed to move out of the divisional round.

It seemed that even the team's Twitter account couldn't back him up. Speaking on the "Pat McAfee Show," show host Pat McAfee called for the quarterback to get out of the country. Here's how he put it:

"Everybody's burying Dak like even the Dallas Cowboys Twitter account buried [him], I mean, full. 'This guy sucks' from the Dallas Cowboys' Twitter account."

#PMSOverreactionMonday The Dallas Cowboys Twitter account BURIED Dak Prescott The Dallas Cowboys Twitter account BURIED Dak Prescott#PMSOverreactionMonday https://t.co/G0vibQuLsK

He continued, claiming that the quarterback is likely stunned:

"I could not have expected something like this if I was [him], obviously Dak is going to have to turn off a lot of things and put his blinders on headphones and probably travel to a different country for a little bit."

#DALvsSF | #DallasCowboys Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds. Dak Prescott gave away the ball twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in a matchup the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again generate self-inflicted wounds.#DALvsSF | #DallasCowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott flubbs playoff opportunity against San Francisco 49ers

Dak Prescott at NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

In back-to-back years, the San Francisco 49ers have ended the Cowboys' season. The quarterback ended the day by completing 23 of 37 passes for 206 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Meanwhile, Brock Purdy completed 19 of 29 throws for 214 yards, zero touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Will Dak Prescott reach the NFC Championship game in 2023?

The 49ers won 19-12 in a defensive matchup in which both teams struggled to score points. George Kittle was the most effective player for the 49ers, catching five passes for 95 yards. Meanwhile, for the Cowboys, CeeDee Lamb caught 10 passes for 117 yards. Tight end Dalton Schultz caught Dak Prescott's lone touchdown pass.

The 49ers will take on Dallas' division rival Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship. The winner of the game will face either Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow in the Super Bowl. Will the season get a nightmare finish for Cowboys fans?

