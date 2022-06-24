"Feels like that'd be a good match" - Pat McAfee advocates Baker Mayfield move to NFC team

Baker Mayfield is on the Cleveland Browns' roster. However, he soon anticipates departing from the team that selected him with the first overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Once the team signed former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to a groundbreaking five-year, $230 million contract, the writing was on the wall for a divorce between Mayfield and the organization.

Several NFL pundits and media outlets, including Pat McAfee, have had their share of opinions as to what's next for the former Oklahoma University standout. Here's what McAfee had to say on a recent episode of his podcast show about the possibility of Baker Mayfield joining a team in the NFC:

"Baker Mayfield in Seattle could be fantastic, especially with electricity at that ground and the way Pete Carroll operates, right? Feels like that'd be a good match. We don't know how or why it happened and maybe Seattle's the right spot. Maybe this is the right way to get a deal done. I love whenever people go outside the box and get a deal done to make something happen that they think will make them better will pay off in the end. We shall see."

It remains to be seen whether or not the Browns will be willing to depart with Mayfield and get nothing in return. Others, such as NFL reporter Josina Anderson, have also speculated that the Seahawks are interested in acquiring the Browns' QB.

IG: JosinaAnderson @JosinaAnderson I’m told the #Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing. I’m told the #Seahawks still have a high-level of interest in acquiring QB Baker Mayfield and behind-the-scenes are open to contractually extending him, per league source. I also know that the process of collecting information and insights into Mayfield is still ongoing.

Should the Cleveland Browns hold onto Baker Mayfield?

Under normal circumstances, the Browns would perhaps rush to part with their much-maligned first pick of the 2018 NFL Draft. However, these aren't normal circumstances.

Deshaun Watson comes over from the Houston Texans with a Texas-sized bag full of baggage as he is currently in the midst of an investigation on charges of sexual assaults during massage sessions.

In what might be a bit of respite for the Browns, last week, the attorney for the plaintiffs announced that Watson and his team had settled 20 of the 24 lawsuits.

Jake Trotter @Jake_Trotter Tony Buzbee announces in a statement that all but four of the civil lawsuits against #Browns QB Deshaun Watson have been settled Tony Buzbee announces in a statement that all but four of the civil lawsuits against #Browns QB Deshaun Watson have been settled https://t.co/Ye3HoQi05h

Despite most of the lawsuits being settled and a grand jury declining to indict Watson on criminal charges, the star quarterback has not yet avoided punishment from the NFL.

If Players have been arrested or criminally charged, they can be suspended under the NFL's personal conduct policy. If Watson is found to have violated this policy, he will be suspended for a period - how long is not clear.

With this in mind, would it benefit the Browns to hold onto Mayfield until the dust settles around Deshaun Watson?

Another option on the roster at quarterback is Jacoby Brissett, who has looked like a back-up quarterback at best in the league thus far.

Hate him or love him, the former Heisman Trophy winner led the Browns to the divisional round of the playoffs in 2020. Only time will tell if Cleveland decides to hold onto the quarterback of the past while awaiting a ruling for their quarterback of the present and future.

