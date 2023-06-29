Indianapolis Colts have released Isaiah Rodgers after the cornerback was handed an indefinite suspension by the NFL for gambling. Apart from Rodgers, Rashod Berry and Demetrius Taylor have also been handed similar suspensions.

Rodgers, who is just 25 years old will miss a critical year of his career, and some believe that he might not even make it back to the NFL. One of them is former Colts punter Pat McAfee who recently stated that the cornerback made a big mistake and it might cost him his NFL career.

Here's what McAfee said on his show:

“I knew he was an incredible returner and a good corner, had a good little career going, and was going to get paid because he was one of the most electrifying people on the Indianapolis Colts, very lackluster Colts. He stole some headlines a couple different years. Here we go, big year coming… He's fu**ing done forever, hello, XFL, USFL."

"That is literally the reaction that I had immediately and I was bummed for him. I thought it was incredibly dumb that it happened. I thought it was dumb that he was betting on NFL games. But I assume one thing led to another and people make poor decisions all the time. But this one is going to be one that kills his entire NFL career, I do believe now.”

The Indianapolis Colts selected Rodgers in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he quickly became an essential part of their roster. Although the Colts did not make the playoffs, the cornerback had a strong performance.

Last year he recorded 24 solo tackles, 10 assisted tackles, and four fumble recoveries in 15 games. It will be interesting to see what the Colts do next to fill the void left by his departure.

Allegedly Isaiah Rodgers had a $1,000 bet on the over/under of rushing yards on a Colts RB



The Colts will miss Isaiah Rodgers' presence in 2023

Isaiah Rodgers: Los Angeles Chargers v Indianapolis Colts

Now that Isaiah Rodgers is no longer on the Colts' roster, they have Kenny Moore II, Julius Brents, Darius Rush, and Dallis Flowers as their primary cornerbacks for the upcoming season.

The Colts drafted Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft in hopes of regaining relevance. Jonathan Taylor will be expected to take on a leadership role on the team as he looks to rebound from a disappointing season in 2022.

Losing Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Barry isn't the best start for them, and they'll struggle to make the playoffs in 2023 under new head coach Shane Steichen.

