Pat McAfee took NFL Films to task for crediting Colin Cowherd as it relates to Aaron Rodgers' Jets transfer from the Packers. As the quarterback is a regular on the show, it was there that he broke the news that he wanted to play in New York. It was a major coup for Pat McAfee as he broke the news before everyone else.

But on Hard Knocks, they showed clips of people like Colin Cowherd, Craig Carton and Nick Wright talking about the story and not mentioning the new ESPN recruit. That clearly rubbed him the wrong way and he let loose, saying,

“The biggest moment in our show’s history, top-10 stream in the history of the internet, and we are very thankful that Aaron chose to do that. Obviously, we have a good relationship with him. He breaks the news that he’s going to the Jets. They just kinda gave that on Hard Knocks to Colin Cowherd and I think Craig Carton and Nick Wright as well. NFL Films, I thought we had a good relationship. What the f**k is that?”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NFL Films had reasons to feature Colin Cowherd on the Aaron Rodgers to Jets saga instead of Pat McAfee

Pat McAfee was perturbed by the whole incident and wanted to know if there was something underhand going on. He continued that he had sent texts to NFL Films on that matter, saying,

“I was a little taken aback. I was a little perturbed, sent a text or two to NFL Films like, ‘What the f**k?’ Do you guys have a vendetta against me? Is Colin paying you directly, is Nick Wright paying you directly? Is Craig Carton paying you directly? What the f**k did I do…but they said that’s not the case, there was a misunderstanding, miscommunication.”

The better explanation for the whole affair is that NFL Film Presents airs on FS1, so they chose hosts from that network. However, one can also understand why the former Indianapolis Colts kicker feels the way he does.

Prior to Hard Knocks, he spoke with NFL Films Sr. Coordinating Producers Keith Cossrow & Ken Rodgers, and they were supportive of keeping him involved in the whole process.

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



🗣🗣Let's GOOOOO



#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8rTAYZRO2U BREAKING: We will be partnering with @NFLFilms for this upcoming NFL Season.. we will have NFL footage rights for the show🗣🗣Let's GOOOOO

Clearly, the expectations of both parties were different in this regard. But irrespective of what Colin Cowherd does, Pat McAfee will always have the knowledge that he broke the story about Aaron Rodgers wanting to move from the Green Bay Packers and becoming a member of the New York Jets.