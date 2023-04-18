Over a month after Aaron Rodgers’ Pat McAfee show appearance, what’s changed for Packers and Jets?

It's been a month since Aaron Rodgers went on the Pat McAfee show and professed his intent to play for the New York Jets while saying goodbye to the Green Bay Packers. The teams were reportedly already working on a deal before that, so why hasn't something been done? What's changed for the teams?

The truth is, not much has changed except that neither team is willing to concede in this cold war. The Packers thought the Jets would be more desperate and the Jets thought the Packers would be more willing to move on.

Neither description of the team is accurate, though. The Jets aren't willing to overpay at this stage and the Packers aren't willing to accept less than what a Rodgers trade would normally demand.

Best-case scenario for NY: Aaron Rodgers signs for Jets before the draft

The best-case scenario for the Jets is that Aaron Rodgers is a Jet well before the NFL Draft. They're going to have to include picks and probably a few of them. Current picks are always more valuable than future picks.

Additionally, the Packers know what this year's picks would be. The Jets have a set draft order in 2023, but next year's order isn't set. They could be a lot better next year and the Packers would have no idea how valuable the picks are.

That means the Jets should move before this draft. That likely keeps the overall package lower. Two of this year's picks might be enough, but two of next year's picks wouldn't be.

Best-case scenario for Packers: A deal holds off until the draft

For the Packers, they'd like to continue doing this dance until the draft. If that happens, the Jets will get very desperate. For the same reasons mentioned above, the Jets are highly inclined to deal for Rodgers before the draft happens.

If they get to draft night and still don't have Rodgers on the roster, they'd have to seriously consider drafting someone like Will Levis or Anthony Richardson should they be available.

Could the Jets look at Will Levis if they don't get Aaron Rodgers?

Obviously, they'd rather have the proven talent Rodgers, so they might get desperate at that time and be more inclined to give in to what the Packers have demanded.

Either way, a resolution in this saga doesn't appear to be coming soon. Eventually, though, one team will have to give in. Who will break first?

